Ashwin etched his name in the record books by surpassing Zaheer Khan to become the leading wicket-taker in Test matches between India and Bangladesh

R Ashwin (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article IND vs BAN 2nd Test: A breakdown of R Ashwin's achievements in Kanpur x 00:00

World No. 1 Test bowler Ravichandran Ashwin, who was named Player of the Match in the opening Test at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai from September 19-22, continued his stellar form by claiming five wickets (2 in the first innings and 3 in the second) in IND vs BAN 2nd Test.

ADVERTISEMENT

Notably, two full days of play were lost to rain and a wet outfield, with only 35 overs possible on the first day.

Ashwin etched his name in the record books by surpassing Zaheer Khan to become the leading wicket-taker in Test matches between India and Bangladesh. Zaheer had taken 31 wickets in seven matches, while Ashwin now boasts an impressive tally of 34 wickets across eight Tests against the Tigers.

In the ongoing 2023-25 World Test Championship (WTC), Ashwin has solidified his dominance, leading the wicket-taking charts with 53 dismissals in just 10 matches. Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood trails closely behind with 51 wickets in 11 matches, showcasing the fierce competition in this edition of the championship.

Also Read: India beat Bangladesh by seven wickets, complete 2-0 series sweep

Ashwin also made history by becoming the first bowler to achieve at least 50 wickets in all three editions of the World Test Championship. His two wickets in the first innings of IND vs BAN 2nd Test marked this significant milestone, further cementing his legacy in the sport.

Additionally, Ashwin's prowess in the Asian continent was highlighted when he surpassed Anil Kumble’s record for the most wickets by an Indian bowler in Test matches played in Asia. Kumble had taken 419 wickets, while Ashwin now stands at 424, a testament to his consistency and skill in varying conditions.

Looking ahead, Ashwin is set to take the field for India in a three-match Test series against New Zealand, which begins on October 16 in Bengaluru.