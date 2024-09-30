Breaking News
Mumbai Police arrest one for duping city jewellers of Rs 2.2 crore
Mumbai: Two teenagers go missing amid academic pressure
Two arrested with five baby crocodiles at Mumbai airport
Iconic Reay Road Bridge takes shape; to open in November
Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, AAP MLAs inspect condition of roads in national capital
shot-button
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Cricket needs an indoor revolution to combat weather woes

Cricket needs an indoor revolution to combat weather woes

Premium

Updated on: 30 September,2024 11:48 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Srijanee Majumdar | srijanee.majumdar@mid-day.com

Top

Nearly eight sessions have been sacrificed to the whims of the weather, turning this final match of the two-game series into a spectacular washout

Cricket needs an indoor revolution to combat weather woes

Wet outfield in Kanpur that led the umpire to call off play for the second consecutive day of the ongoing second Test match (Pic: @BCCI/X)

Key Highlights

  1. No play was possible for the second consecutive day on Sunday
  2. Overnight rain delayed the start, officials made the bold decision to cancel play
  3. Nearly eight sessions have been sacrificed to the whims of the weather

No play was possible for the second consecutive day on Sunday in the second Test between India and Bangladesh due to an overly soggy outfield at Green Park Stadium. Overnight rain delayed the start, but even as the sun blazed down around 2 pm, with the ground looking dry and inviting, officials made the bold decision to cancel play.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

india bangladesh test cricket cricket news sports news Sports Update

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK