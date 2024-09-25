Gambhir and Kohli’s camaraderie stretches back to their days as teammates on Delhi’s Ranji team

Gambhir, Kohli, Pant spotted riding together at Delhi airport (Pic: Screengrab)

Listen to this article IND vs BAN 2nd Test | 'Delhi boys': Kohli, Gambhir, and Pant turn heads with buggy ride at Delhi airport; WATCH x 00:00

India’s head coach, Gautam Gambhir, along with cricketing stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant, was spotted together at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport as they prepared to leave for Kanpur ahead of the upcoming second Test against Bangladesh.

The trio shared a buggy ride, with Gambhir and Kohli deeply engaged in conversation, while Pant listened attentively as they headed to catch a flight to Kanpur.

Watch the video below.

What is unexpected is that Virat and Gambhir are travelling together! 😂🫶 pic.twitter.com/fGSYZeyaNP — Virat Kohli Fan Club (@Trend_VKohli) September 25, 2024

Gambhir and Kohli’s camaraderie stretches back to their days as teammates on Delhi’s Ranji team, a foundation that laid the groundwork for a strong professional relationship. Despite their competitive encounters during the Indian Premier League (IPL), which often sparked heated exchanges, the two have maintained a positive rapport off the field.

Following Gambhir’s recent appointment as head coach, the duo appeared in a BCCI special feature, where they reminisced about their shared experiences and explored various facets of their careers.

Pant, who also plays for Delhi at the state level, has just made his comeback to the Test squad, having rejoined the team in the first match of the series against Bangladesh. The young wicketkeeper-batter was captured on video alongside Gambhir and Kohli as they arrived at the airport on Tuesday, signaling a moment of unity and support among the players.

Pant made a remarkable return to Test cricket, delivering a standout performance with a sensational 109 runs in the second innings against Bangladesh. His innings was characterized by an uncharacteristically patient approach, applying pressure on the Bangladesh bowling attack. In the first innings, he showcased his form with a brisk 39 runs off 52 balls, although his promising innings was curtailed by the in-form Hasan Mahmud.

The anticipation surrounding the second Test against Bangladesh is palpable, with fans eager to witness how Pant’s return to form will influence the team’s performance. As he continues to develop his game, the insights and encouragement from seasoned players like Gambhir and Kohli will be invaluable.