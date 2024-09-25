IND vs BAN 2nd Test: Will Kanpur be a graveyard of boundaries?

As we look ahead to the second Test, one thing is certain: it promises to be a fascinating battle of wills, skill, and perhaps even luck

Centurions from the first Test, Rishabh Pant & Shubman Gill. Pics/AFP

Witnessing two sides clash with a three-pronged pace attack is as uncommon as finding a needle in a haystack in Test matches in India. Yet, in a delightful twist of fate, that is precisely the spectacle fans were treated to during the opening match of the ongoing series between India and Bangladesh.