Ravi Shastri, Rohit Sharma, Najmul Hossain Shanto and toss representative (Pic: X/@BCCI)

Listen to this article IND vs BAN highlights: Bumrah turns the tide as India beat Bangladesh by 51 runs x 00:00

The T20 World Cup 2024 IND vs BAN match is underway at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua and Barbuda. The Rohit Sharma-led Indian side has secured one win in their Super 8 campaign, whereas Bangladesh has lost the opening match of the Super 8 stage of the T20 World Cup 2024.

Ahead of the IND vs BAN match, the tabs will be on Suryakumar Yadav as the veteran will be riding high on confidence after his gritty half-century against Afghanistan. Stalwart Virat Kohli also showed some promising shots during the same match and will be interesting to see if he scores huge runs against the "Bengal Tigers" today.

IND vs BAN head-to-head: Facing each other in 13 T20I matches, India is leading the streak with 12 solid wins. Bangladesh on the other hand, secured just a win against Team India.

IND vs BAN live updates: Full squads

India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson, Kuldeep Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Bangladesh Squad: Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das(w), Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Rishad Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman, Jaker Ali, Tanvir Islam, Shoriful Islam, Soumya Sarkar.

IND vs BAN live updates: Probabale XI

India Probable XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh.

Bangladesh Probable XI: Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain, Litton Kumar Das, Shakib al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman and Tanzim Shakib.

IND vs BAN live updates: Confirmed playing XI

India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav.

Bangladesh Squad: Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das(w), Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Rishad Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman, Jaker Ali.

IND vs BAN live updates: Toss updates

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss and has elected to bowl first against India.

IND vs BAN live updates:

11:23 PM: 146/8 (20 Overs)

India win another game in the World Cup against Bangladesh by 50 runs. Pandya scored a fifty in the first innings and performed ok in the second innings with the ball.

10:54 PM: 137/7 (18 Overs)

Bumran shines with a couple of wickets. India all over Bangladesh at the moment. Rohit Sharma and Co. cruising towards victory.

10:38 PM: 108/4 (15 Overs)

Shakib Al Hasan 11 (7) caught by Rohit Sharma bowled by Kuldeep Yadav. Mahmudullah and Shanto in the middle for Bangladesh at the moment.

10:23 PM: 86/3 (12.2 Overs)

Towhis Hridoy LBW by Kuldeep Yadav. Bangladesh go 3 down as Hridoy depart. India attack with Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav in the middle.

10:11 PM: 16/0 (3.1 Overs)

Tanzid Hasan gets going with 14 runs off 12 balls so far. India eye early wickets with Arshdeep Singh and Axar Patel now.

9:59 PM: 6/0 (1.2 Overs)

Bangladesh begin chase of 197 runs with Tanzid Hsaan and Litton Das. Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh attack the stumps for Bangladesh.

9:38 PM: 196/5 (20)

Vice-captain Pandya once again proved to be the X-factor with a fine 50 off 27 balls as India posted an impressive 196 for five.

9:23 PM: 171/5 (18.2 Overs)

Shivam Dube departs after pushing the paddle, he departs for 34 off 24 balls. Axar Patel joins Pandya in the middle.

9:01 PM: 146/4 (16 Overs)

Hardik Pandya gets going with Shivam Dube at the moment. Mahedi Hasan and Shakib Al Hasan into the attack for Bangladesh.

8: 56 PM: 110/4 (12)



Despite losing wickets in a quick session, Pant continued his aggressive approach but fell short in Rishad Hossain's over. Hardik Pandya is the new man in to take control of India's batting.

8: 42 PM: 83/3 (10)



After back-to-back wickets, Shivam Dube joins Pant in the innings built up.

8: 38 PM: IND: 77/3 (8.3)



Virat Kohli followed by Suryakumar Yadav departs in Tanzim Hasan Sakib's over. Kohli scored 37 and Suryakumar struck six on his very first ball before getting dismissed.



8: 32 PM: IND: 71/1 (8)



Kohli and Pant look to stabilize India's innings after losing the early wicket of their skipper Rohit Sharma.

8: 25 PM: IND: 53/1 (6)



Rishabh Pant is the new man in to take charge of India's batting along with Kohli. India completes 53 runs after the first powerplay.

8: 15 PM: IND: 39/1 (4)



Kohli looks in fine touch with the bat, Rohit (23) on the other hand, departs after providing an elevated start to the side. Team India reach 39 runs after the completion of four overs.

8: 08 PM: IND: 23/0 (2)



Bangladesh plays spinners from both ends but makes no difference as Rohit and Virat Kohli continue to find boundaries.



8: 04 PM: IND: 8/0 (1)



Captain Rohit Sharma looks confident with the willow and gets a boundary in the first over. India reaches runs after the first over.