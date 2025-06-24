Breaking News
Ind vs Eng 1st Test: How late can play continue on Day 5 of India-England Test after rain delay?

Updated on: 24 June,2025 09:10 PM IST  |  Headingley (UK)
Following a delay of around 20 minutes, play resumed under overcast skies, and India struck almost immediately

Photo: @englandcricket/X

Rain offered a timely lifeline to the Shubman Gill-led Indian side on the final day of the first Test between India and England as the hosts appeared to be closing in on a comfortable win at Headingley. England openers had put up a commanding partnership, and momentum was clearly with the home team when a light drizzle began to fall shortly after lunch. As conditions deteriorated, the umpires called for an early lunch break.

Following a delay of around 20 minutes, play resumed under overcast skies, and India struck almost immediately. Prasidh Krishna provided the much-needed breakthrough, dismissing Zak Crawley and injecting fresh life into the contest. With that wicket, the balance of the match shifted once again, setting up a tense finish. Amid the rain-affected drama, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) issued an official update on social media, informing fans about the revised session timings for Day 5.



Revised session timings

Due to the earlier interruption, the day’s play was extended by 20 minutes. The final delivery is now scheduled to be bowled at 10:50 PM IST (6:20 PM local time).

  • Tea Break: 4:30 PM local time (9:00 PM IST)
  • Final Session: 4:50 PM – 6:20 PM local time (9:20 PM – 10:50 PM IST)

Should rain interrupt play again before 10:00 PM IST, the match could be extended even further, similar to what occurred on Day 2, when stumps were taken as late as 11:43 PM IST. In contrast, Day 3 witnessed no such extension, as the drizzle intensified after 10:30 PM IST and conditions did not permit further play.

The final day was initially structured with the following sessions:

  • First Session: 3:30 PM – 5:30 PM IST (11:00 AM – 1:00 PM local time)
  • Second Session: 6:10 PM – 8:10 PM IST (1:40 PM – 3:40 PM local time)
  • Final Session: 8:30 PM – 10:30 PM IST (4:00 PM – 6:00 PM local time)

