India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah delivered an early breakthrough, but England’s Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope weathered the storm to keep their side in contention on Day 2 of the first Test at Headingley, Leeds. At tea, England reached 107 for 1 in response to India’s imposing 471, still trailing by 364 runs but recovering steadily from an early setback.

Bumrah, operating under overcast skies and under the Headingley floodlights, produced a beauty with the final ball of the opening over that angled in and then seamed away to catch Zak Crawley’s outside edge. Karun Nair completed a sharp catch at first slip to provide India with an early breakthrough and further burnish Bumrah’s reputation as a first-over menace.

With that wicket, Bumrah moved ahead of South Africa’s Kagiso Rabada and Australia’s Mitchell Starc for the most first-over wickets in Tests since 2021. The Indian pacer now leads the elite list with eight wickets in the opening over across the last four years. Rabada and Starc remain tied with seven each, while West Indies’ Kemar Roach follows with six.

India’s bowling effort followed an eventful batting display earlier in the day. Resuming on 359 for 3, the visitors had seemed destined to post a total well in excess of 500. With Rishabh Pant joining Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill as the third centurion of the innings, India appeared firmly in control. Pant scored a commanding 134, Jaiswal contributed 101, and Gill led the way with a composed 147. However, a sudden collapse across both sides of the lunch interval saw India lose seven wickets for just 41 runs in under 12 overs.

England’s bowlers, led by captain Ben Stokes, seized the opportunity. Stokes bowled a disciplined spell, finishing with 4 for 66 in 20 overs, while pacer Josh Tongue mopped up the tail to claim 4 for 86.

In response, England’s top order faced a stiff challenge against Bumrah’s precision. The pacer returned figures of 1 for 21 in five overs in his opening spell, but with India mindful of his recent back issues, he was used sparingly thereafter. England could have been two down early, but Ravindra Jadeja put down a regulation catch at backward point when Duckett, on 15, edged a delivery off Bumrah.

Duckett went on to complete a gritty half-century, sweeping Jadeja for his eighth boundary, reaching the mark in 68 balls. Pope, fresh off a 171 against Zimbabwe, offered solid support, surviving a close lbw shout on 34 against Mohammed Siraj.