Ind vs Eng 1st Test: Players don black armbands to honour Ahmedabad plane crash victims

Ind vs Eng 1st Test: Players don black armbands to honour Ahmedabad plane crash victims

Updated on: 20 June,2025 04:21 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Sai Sudharsan has been handed his debut cap by India's veteran Test cricketer, Cheteshwar Pujara. Over the years, Pujara has been batting at number three for India in the traditional format of the game. As the match proceeds, Sai may come in to bat at number three as skipper Gill will be taking up the role of Kohli at number four

Ind vs Eng 1st Test: Players don black armbands to honour Ahmedabad plane crash victims

Team India players wear armbands to pay respects to victims of Ahmedabad plane crash (Pic: X/@BCCI)

Players from both sides in the opening Test of the ongoing India vs England series on Friday donned black armbands to honour the memory of those who lost their lives in the recent tragedy in Ahmedabad. A minute’s silence was also observed by the players and match officials as a mark of respect.




Earlier, England skipper Ben Stokes won the toss and elected to bowl first against Team India at Headingley in Leeds. The series opener also marked the captaincy debut of Shubman Gill in the traditional format of the game.

Sai Sudharsan has been handed his debut cap by India's veteran Test cricketer, Cheteshwar Pujara. Over the years, Pujara has been batting at number three for India in the traditional format of the game. As the match proceeds, Sai may come in to bat at number three as skipper Gill will be taking over Kohli's batting position at number four. Additionally, Shardul Thakur has been preferred as the only pace bowling all-rounder by India. Youngster Nitish Kumar Reddy has been benched for the series opener against the 'Three Lions'.

Premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been named in the playing XI for the first Test. Earlier, the pacer was advised not to play in consecutive Test matches, considering his workload management. Additionally, Karun Nair returned to India's Test squad in England after eight years.

At the toss, Team India's skipper Shubman Gill also said that India would have bowled first as it might be of some help initially in the first session.

Ind vs Eng 1st Test: Confirmed playing XI

India's playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (C), Rishabh Pant, Karun Nair, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

England's playing XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (C), Jamie Smith, Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue, Shoaib Bashir.

