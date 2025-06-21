Breaking News
Shiv Sena leader's murder: Four sentenced to life by Thane court in Maharashtra
Maharashtra reports 37 new Covid-19 cases, 19 from Mumbai
India's Operation Sindhu: 256 more Indian students evacuated from Iran
Mumbai police bust international sex trafficking racket; 8 arrested
Maharashtra: No slaughterhouse will be allowed in Alandi in Pune, says CM Fadnavis
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Ind vs Eng 1st Test Rishabh Pant breaks MS Dhonis record for most Test tons by Indian keeper

Ind vs Eng 1st Test: Rishabh Pant breaks MS Dhoni’s record for most Test tons by Indian keeper

Updated on: 21 June,2025 05:05 PM IST  |  Headingley (UK)
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Dhoni had scored six Test hundreds across 90 matches, while Pant now boasts seven centuries in just 44 appearances

Ind vs Eng 1st Test: Rishabh Pant breaks MS Dhoni’s record for most Test tons by Indian keeper

Rishabh Pant (Photo: AFP)

Listen to this article
Ind vs Eng 1st Test: Rishabh Pant breaks MS Dhoni’s record for most Test tons by Indian keeper
x
00:00

Rishabh Pant etched his name into the record books on Day 2 of the first Test against England at Headingley to register the most Test centuries by an Indian wicketkeeper. The left-hander, who resumed his innings on 65*, wasted no time in asserting his authority as he drove a fine-leg boundary off Brydon Carse to get going.

Pant unleashed a flurry of boundaries against Carse before shifting his focus to spinner Shoaib Bashir. Demonstrating both flair and power, Pant lofted Bashir for a four and then launched a towering six into the stands to edge closer to a well-deserved century.


With that shot, Pant overtook the legendary MS Dhoni, who had held the record for the most Test centuries by an Indian wicketkeeper. Dhoni had scored six Test hundreds across 90 matches, while Pant now boasts seven centuries in just 44 appearances.


This century also marked Pant’s third in English conditions, a feat unmatched by any overseas wicketkeeper. The achievement not only highlights his adaptability but also cements his reputation as one of the finest wicketkeeper-batters in world cricket today. In doing so, Pant joined the illustrious company of Kumar Sangakkara, AB de Villiers, Matt Prior, and BJ Watling, all of whom share the fourth position for most Test centuries by a wicketkeeper globally.

Pant’s innings was a masterclass in controlled aggression. On Day 1, he announced his intent early, dispatching a Ben Stokes delivery for a boundary down the ground on just his second ball. But what followed was an unusually patient stretch, as he curbed his attacking instincts, particularly against Bashir, from whom he scored only 16 runs off his first 44 deliveries.

It wasn’t until his 48th ball that he found another boundary, an edged four off Chris Woakes. After seeing out a challenging spell, Pant switched gears. He took the attack to Bashir, pulling him for a four and then dancing down the track to loft him for a six. He brought up his fifty off 91 balls, displaying the maturity that has elevated his game in recent years. During the knock, he also crossed the 3000-run milestone in Test cricket.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Rishabh Pant India vs England Test series India vs England cricket news sports

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK