Dhoni had scored six Test hundreds across 90 matches, while Pant now boasts seven centuries in just 44 appearances

Rishabh Pant (Photo: AFP)

Listen to this article Ind vs Eng 1st Test: Rishabh Pant breaks MS Dhoni’s record for most Test tons by Indian keeper x 00:00

Rishabh Pant etched his name into the record books on Day 2 of the first Test against England at Headingley to register the most Test centuries by an Indian wicketkeeper. The left-hander, who resumed his innings on 65*, wasted no time in asserting his authority as he drove a fine-leg boundary off Brydon Carse to get going.

Pant unleashed a flurry of boundaries against Carse before shifting his focus to spinner Shoaib Bashir. Demonstrating both flair and power, Pant lofted Bashir for a four and then launched a towering six into the stands to edge closer to a well-deserved century.

With that shot, Pant overtook the legendary MS Dhoni, who had held the record for the most Test centuries by an Indian wicketkeeper. Dhoni had scored six Test hundreds across 90 matches, while Pant now boasts seven centuries in just 44 appearances.

This century also marked Pant’s third in English conditions, a feat unmatched by any overseas wicketkeeper. The achievement not only highlights his adaptability but also cements his reputation as one of the finest wicketkeeper-batters in world cricket today. In doing so, Pant joined the illustrious company of Kumar Sangakkara, AB de Villiers, Matt Prior, and BJ Watling, all of whom share the fourth position for most Test centuries by a wicketkeeper globally.

Pant’s innings was a masterclass in controlled aggression. On Day 1, he announced his intent early, dispatching a Ben Stokes delivery for a boundary down the ground on just his second ball. But what followed was an unusually patient stretch, as he curbed his attacking instincts, particularly against Bashir, from whom he scored only 16 runs off his first 44 deliveries.

It wasn’t until his 48th ball that he found another boundary, an edged four off Chris Woakes. After seeing out a challenging spell, Pant switched gears. He took the attack to Bashir, pulling him for a four and then dancing down the track to loft him for a six. He brought up his fifty off 91 balls, displaying the maturity that has elevated his game in recent years. During the knock, he also crossed the 3000-run milestone in Test cricket.