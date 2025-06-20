The video showcases the readiness of the newly appointed Test skipper, Shubman Gill. In a video, the 25-year-old has expressed confidence by saying, "A new chapter waiting to be written"

Shubman Gill (Pic: X/@BCCI)

A new era of Indian cricket is set to start under the captaincy of Shubman Gill. In a press conference held on the previous day of the match, the right-hander seemed more confident and excited heading into the series.

As the commencement of the five-match Test series between India and England is just a few hours shy, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has shared a video on its official social media handle.

The video showcases the readiness of the newly appointed Test skipper, Shubman Gill. In a video, the 25-year-old has expressed confidence by saying, "A new chapter waiting to be written". Taking to X:

Ahead of the series opener, the Indian cricket fans will be excited to watch the participation of Karun Nair, a player who has made a but to the Indian Test squad after a long wait. Also, it will be interesting to see if Sai Sudharsan and Arshdeep Singh receive their Test debut caps.

One of the major concerns for Team India will be the feature of its lead pacer, Jasprit Bumrah. The pacer has been advised not to play consecutive Test matches due to his workload management.

The five-match Test series will take place from June 20 to August 4, with matches scheduled at Headingley (Leeds), Edgbaston (Birmingham), Lord's and The Oval (London), and Old Trafford (Manchester).

Ind vs Eng Test series: Squads

India squad: Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (vc, wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudarshan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana.

England squad: Ben Stokes (Durham) - Captain, Shoaib Bashir (Somerset), Jacob Bethell (Warwickshire), Harry Brook (Yorkshire), Brydon Carse (Durham), Sam Cook (Essex), Zak Crawley (Kent), Ben Duckett (Nottinghamshire), Jamie Overton (Surrey), Ollie Pope (Surrey), Joe Root (Yorkshire), Jamie Smith (Surrey), Josh Tongue (Nottinghamshire), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire).