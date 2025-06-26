Barring Jasprit Bumrah, who got five wickets in the first innings, none of the others looked penetrative as the hosts chased down a target of 371 with minimum fuss

Gautam Gambhir

Listen to this article Ind vs Eng 1st Test: Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir backs inexperienced pacers post Headingley loss x 00:00

The lack of depth in India’s bowling resources was exposed during the opening Test defeat to England, but head coach Gautam Gambhir urged critics to give the inexperienced pacers more time.

Barring Jasprit Bumrah, who got five wickets in the first innings, none of the others looked penetrative as the hosts chased down a target of 371 with minimum fuss.

“We’ll have to give them time. Earlier, we used to have four fast bowlers in the squad with an experience of over 40 Tests. It doesn’t make such a big impact in one-day or T20s, but when you go to Australia, England, or South Africa for Tests, experience matters,” said Gambhir.

Meanwhile, pacer Harshit Rana who had travelled with the team for the first Test was released from the squad on Wednesday, with no reason being provided by the BCCI.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever