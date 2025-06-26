Breaking News
MSRDC fixes Samruddhi Mahamarg after mid-day's report, vows regular checks
Grandson feigns surprise as cops probe grandmother’s body found in trash
Mumbai: Kalyan GRP books one for stealing debit card, withdrawing money
Maharashtra: Gautala, Pench sanctuaries to be shut for tourists from July 1
Maharashtra: Transporters threaten strike from July 1 over e-challans
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Ind vs Eng 1st Test Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir backs inexperienced pacers post Headingley loss

Ind vs Eng 1st Test: Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir backs inexperienced pacers post Headingley loss

Updated on: 26 June,2025 08:37 AM IST  |  Leeds
PTI |

Top

Barring Jasprit Bumrah, who got five wickets in the first innings, none of the others looked penetrative as the hosts chased down a target of 371 with minimum fuss

Ind vs Eng 1st Test: Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir backs inexperienced pacers post Headingley loss

Gautam Gambhir

Listen to this article
Ind vs Eng 1st Test: Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir backs inexperienced pacers post Headingley loss
x
00:00

The lack of depth in India’s bowling resources was exposed during the opening Test defeat to England, but head coach Gautam Gambhir urged critics to give the inexperienced pacers more time.

Barring Jasprit Bumrah, who got five wickets in the first innings, none of the others looked penetrative as the hosts chased down a target of 371 with minimum fuss.


“We’ll have to give them time. Earlier, we used to have four fast bowlers in the squad with an experience of over 40 Tests. It doesn’t make such a big impact in one-day or T20s, but when you go to Australia, England, or South Africa for Tests, experience matters,” said Gambhir.


Meanwhile, pacer Harshit Rana who had travelled with the team for the first Test was released from the squad on Wednesday, with no reason being provided by the BCCI.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

India vs England gautam gambhir board of control for cricket in india test cricket cricket news sports news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK