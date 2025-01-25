Breaking News
Police launches anti-drugs campaign in Malwani
Vasai heist: Two weeks later, cops arrest one accused, hunt for others
Saif Ali Khan attack case: Attacker's custody extended till January 29
China's mega hydropower project threat to water security: Arunachal Pradesh CM
No party-related matter discussed in meeting with Ajit Pawar: Sharad Pawar
shot-button
Podcast Banner Podcast Banner
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > IND vs ENG 2nd T20I live India reach 10 runs after 2 overs

IND vs ENG 2nd T20I live: India reach 10 runs after 2 overs

Updated on: 25 January,2025 07:13 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Ahead of the IND vs ENG 2nd T20I, India has made two changes. Dhruv Jurel has replaced Rinku Singh and Nitish Kumar Reddy has made way for Washington Sundar. For England, Jamie Smith has come in place of Jacob Bethell and Brydon Carse has replaced Gus Atkinson

IND vs ENG 2nd T20I live: India reach 10 runs after 2 overs

Varun Chakravarthy, Sanju Samson, Arshdeep Singh, Suryakumar Yadav (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article
IND vs ENG 2nd T20I live: India reach 10 runs after 2 overs
x
00:00

The IND vs ENG 2nd T20I is underway at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Yet again the batsmen from both teams are expected to showcase big hits.


Team India is leading the five-match T20I series by 1-0 against England. The "Men in Blue" won the first T20I match against the "Three Lions" by seven wickets.


Also Read: Arshdeep Singh named ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year


Ahead of the IND vs ENG 2nd T20I, India has made two changes. Dhruv Jurel has replaced Rinku Singh and Nitish Kumar Reddy has made way for Washington Sundar.

For England, Jamie Smith has come in place of Jacob Bethell and Brydon Carse has replaced Gus Atkinson.

IND vs ENG 2nd T20I live:

ENG: 10/1
1.1: HARDIK TO BEN: DOT
1.2: HARDIK TO BEN: DOT
1.3: HARDIK TO BEN: 1 RUN
1.4: HARDIK TO JOS: DOT
1.5: HARDIK TO JOS: DOT
1.6: HARDIK TO JOS: 1 RUN

ENG: 8/1
0.1: ARSHDEEP TO SALT: FOUR!
0.2: ARSHDEEP TO SALT: 1 RUN, LEG BYES
0.3: ARSHDEEP TO BEN: 1 RUN
0.4: ARSHDEEP TO SALT: OUT! PHIL SALT PULLS IT IN THE LEG SIDE BUT FALLS SHORT OF CLEARING THE BOUNDARY LINE
0.5: ARSHDEEP TO JOS: 1 RUN
0.6: ARSHDEEP TO BEN: 

IND vs ENG 2nd T20I live: Toss update

Team India captain Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and elected to bowl first in the second T20I match against England.

IND vs ENG 2nd T20I live: Full squads

India: Suryakumar Yadav (capt.), Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel (v-capt.), Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Shami, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel (wk).

England: Jos Buttler (capt.), Ben Duckett, Phil Salt (wk), Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Jamie Overton, Gus Atkinson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

IND vs ENG 2nd T20I live: Playing XI

India: Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sundar, Axar Patek, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy.

England: Phil Salt, Ben Duckett, Jos Buttler (C), Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Jamie Smith, Jamie Overton, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

india england India vs England sports news cricket news Team India t20 international

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK