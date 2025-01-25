IND vs ENG 2nd T20I live: India reach 10 runs after 2 overs

Ahead of the IND vs ENG 2nd T20I, India has made two changes. Dhruv Jurel has replaced Rinku Singh and Nitish Kumar Reddy has made way for Washington Sundar. For England, Jamie Smith has come in place of Jacob Bethell and Brydon Carse has replaced Gus Atkinson

Varun Chakravarthy, Sanju Samson, Arshdeep Singh, Suryakumar Yadav (Pic: File Pic)

The IND vs ENG 2nd T20I is underway at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Yet again the batsmen from both teams are expected to showcase big hits.

Team India is leading the five-match T20I series by 1-0 against England. The "Men in Blue" won the first T20I match against the "Three Lions" by seven wickets.

IND vs ENG 2nd T20I live:



ENG: 10/1

1.1: HARDIK TO BEN: DOT

1.2: HARDIK TO BEN: DOT

1.3: HARDIK TO BEN: 1 RUN

1.4: HARDIK TO JOS: DOT

1.5: HARDIK TO JOS: DOT

1.6: HARDIK TO JOS: 1 RUN



ENG: 8/1

0.1: ARSHDEEP TO SALT: FOUR!

0.2: ARSHDEEP TO SALT: 1 RUN, LEG BYES

0.3: ARSHDEEP TO BEN: 1 RUN

0.4: ARSHDEEP TO SALT: OUT! PHIL SALT PULLS IT IN THE LEG SIDE BUT FALLS SHORT OF CLEARING THE BOUNDARY LINE

0.5: ARSHDEEP TO JOS: 1 RUN

0.6: ARSHDEEP TO BEN:



IND vs ENG 2nd T20I live: Toss update

Team India captain Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and elected to bowl first in the second T20I match against England.

IND vs ENG 2nd T20I live: Full squads

India: Suryakumar Yadav (capt.), Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel (v-capt.), Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Shami, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel (wk).

England: Jos Buttler (capt.), Ben Duckett, Phil Salt (wk), Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Jamie Overton, Gus Atkinson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

IND vs ENG 2nd T20I live: Playing XI

India: Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sundar, Axar Patek, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy.

England: Phil Salt, Ben Duckett, Jos Buttler (C), Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Jamie Smith, Jamie Overton, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.