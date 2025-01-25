Arshdeep Singh named ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year

Arshdeep Singh was also named in the ICC Men's T20I team of the Year 2024 alongside skipper Rohit Sharma, Jasorit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya. Arshdeep's T20I record in 2024 further underscores his dominance, 36 wickets in 18 matches at an average of 15.31 and an economy rate of 7.49

Arshdeep Singh (Pic: File Pic)

Team India left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh was crowned the ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year 2024 following his heroics in the national side's T20 World Cup triumph.

Arshdeep Singh claimed a total of 36 wickets in 18 matches, last year.

Arshdeep Singh was also named in the ICC Men's T20I team of the Year 2024 alongside skipper Rohit Sharma, Jasorit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya.

In the T20 World Cup in the Americas, Arshdeep showcased his mastery in both powerplay and death bowling and ended the tournament as the joint-highest wicket-taker alongside Afghanistan's Fazalhaq Farooqi with 17 scalps at an average of 12.64 across eight matches.

His standout performance was one of the major factors behind India's campaign culminating in a dramatic seven-run victory over South Africa in the final in Barbados.

In the final, he claimed 2/20, dismissing South African captain Aiden Markram early and breaking a threatening partnership by removing Quinton de Kock during the middle overs.

Tasked with bowling the penultimate over, Arshdeep conceded just four runs, setting the stage for Hardik Pandya to seal the win.

Arshdeep's T20I record in 2024 further underscores his dominance, 36 wickets in 18 matches at an average of 15.31 and an economy rate of 7.49.

His strike rate of 10.80 was a testament to his wicket-taking prowess, especially given his challenging role in the powerplay and at the death.

Only four players in the world have managed to register more wickets than Arshdeep Singh in a calendar year, namely Saudi Arabia's Usman Najeeb (38), Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga (38), UAE's Junaid Siddique (40) and Hong Kong's Ehsan Khan (46).

Arshdeep Singh's best bowling figures in 2024 are four wickets for nine runs which came against the USA during the World Cup group stage matches.

With 97 scalps, Arshdeep is now the highest wicket-taker in the format for India.

Since his international debut in 2022, Arshdeep has steadily risen as one of India's most reliable pacers.

Arshdeep Singh had a number of impressive displays in the year, not least when he ripped through the USA in New York during the T20 World Cup group stage, bagging remarkable returns of 4/9 in his four overs.

But Arshdeep's most significant performance of the year came on the biggest stage of all, as he played a huge part in helping India successfully defend their total of 176 in the final in Barbados.

Excellent with the new ball up top, Arshdeep struck in the powerplay to have the dangerous South African skipper Markram caught behind in just the third over.

And when India were in need of a wicket in the middle overs it was Arshdeep that provided the breakthrough, dismissing a set Quinton de Kock when the Proteas looked to be in control of the chase.

India's collective effort at the death was astonishing as South Africa pulled up seven runs short of their target, and Arshdeep played a huge role in that, returning to the attack to bowl the penultimate over with South Africa requiring 20 from 12 deliveries.

Arshdeep delivered a near-perfect death over under the greatest pressure, conceding just four runs to leave Pandya with 16 runs to defend in the final over, a job that he spectacularly did.

(With PTI Inputs)