Breaking News
Maharashtra assembly elections: Haryana win a booster for Maharashtra BJP
Pydhonie deaf-and-mute murder case: Not a word spoken! How police prepared 300-page charge sheet
Mumbai Metro Line 3: Don’t set off to airport yet
Mumbai weather updates: Air quality in city drops to ‘unhealthy’ levels
Mumbai: Customs seize MDMA worth Rs 35 lakh; arrest Ajaz Khan’s staffer
shot-button
Navratri Navratri
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > IND vs BAN 2nd T20I Arshdeep Singhs bowling heroics help India seal victory by 86 runs

IND vs BAN 2nd T20I: Arshdeep Singh's bowling heroics help India seal victory by 86 runs

Updated on: 09 October,2024 10:34 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

During the run chase in the IND vs BAN 2nd T20I, Bangladesh opening duo Parvez Hossain Emon and Liton Das departed early on the scores of 16 and 14 runs, respectively. Mahmudullah was the highest run-scorer for Bangladesh as he scored 41 runs in 39 balls including 3 sixes

IND vs BAN 2nd T20I: Arshdeep Singh's bowling heroics help India seal victory by 86 runs

Arshdeep Singh during the T20I match against Bangladesh (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article
IND vs BAN 2nd T20I: Arshdeep Singh's bowling heroics help India seal victory by 86 runs
x
00:00

In the IND vs BAN 2nd T20I, Team India's lead pacer Arshdeep Singh snapped two wickets in his three overs. He leaked 26 runs but helped his side secure a victory by 86 runs. Mahmudullah was the highest run-scorer for Bangladesh as he scored 41 runs in 39 balls including 3 sixes. The visitors could only manage to reach the score of 135 runs by losing nine wickets.


Also Read: IND vs BAN 2nd T20I: Indian batsmen's run-riot in Delhi


While defending the target of 222 runs, Arshdeep Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Abhishek Sharma, Mayank Yadav and Riyan Parag registered one wicket each to their names.


During the run chase in the IND vs BAN 2nd T20I, Bangladesh opening duo Parvez Hossain Emon and Liton Das departed early on the scores of 16 and 14 runs, respectively. Skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto returned to the pavilion after scoring 11 runs. Towhid Hridoy (2), Mehidy Hasan Miraz (16), Jaker Ali (1) and Rishad Hossain (9), too were unable to score many runs. Mustafizur Rahman and Taskin Ahmed stayed unbeaten on one and five runs, respectively.

Batting first in the IND vs BAN 2nd T20I, playing his just second international match, Nitish Kumar Reddy smashed a glorious 74 runs off 34 deliveries including 4 fours and 7 sixes. Rinku Singh on the other hand, scored 53 runs which came in 29 balls. His knock was laced with 5 fours and 3 sixes. Star all-rounder Hardik Pandya played a fiery knock of 32 runs in just 19 balls. He smashed 2 fours and 2 sixes. Alongside Pandya, Riyan Parag played a quick-fire cameo of 15 runs. With 2 sixes, Parag's 15-run cameo ended in six balls. Team India posted a total of 221 runs for the loss of nine wickets.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

india bangladesh sports news cricket news t20 international Team India

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK