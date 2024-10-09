During the run chase in the IND vs BAN 2nd T20I, Bangladesh opening duo Parvez Hossain Emon and Liton Das departed early on the scores of 16 and 14 runs, respectively. Mahmudullah was the highest run-scorer for Bangladesh as he scored 41 runs in 39 balls including 3 sixes

Arshdeep Singh during the T20I match against Bangladesh (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article IND vs BAN 2nd T20I: Arshdeep Singh's bowling heroics help India seal victory by 86 runs x 00:00

In the IND vs BAN 2nd T20I, Team India's lead pacer Arshdeep Singh snapped two wickets in his three overs. He leaked 26 runs but helped his side secure a victory by 86 runs. Mahmudullah was the highest run-scorer for Bangladesh as he scored 41 runs in 39 balls including 3 sixes. The visitors could only manage to reach the score of 135 runs by losing nine wickets.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: IND vs BAN 2nd T20I: Indian batsmen's run-riot in Delhi

While defending the target of 222 runs, Arshdeep Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Abhishek Sharma, Mayank Yadav and Riyan Parag registered one wicket each to their names.

During the run chase in the IND vs BAN 2nd T20I, Bangladesh opening duo Parvez Hossain Emon and Liton Das departed early on the scores of 16 and 14 runs, respectively. Skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto returned to the pavilion after scoring 11 runs. Towhid Hridoy (2), Mehidy Hasan Miraz (16), Jaker Ali (1) and Rishad Hossain (9), too were unable to score many runs. Mustafizur Rahman and Taskin Ahmed stayed unbeaten on one and five runs, respectively.

Batting first in the IND vs BAN 2nd T20I, playing his just second international match, Nitish Kumar Reddy smashed a glorious 74 runs off 34 deliveries including 4 fours and 7 sixes. Rinku Singh on the other hand, scored 53 runs which came in 29 balls. His knock was laced with 5 fours and 3 sixes. Star all-rounder Hardik Pandya played a fiery knock of 32 runs in just 19 balls. He smashed 2 fours and 2 sixes. Alongside Pandya, Riyan Parag played a quick-fire cameo of 15 runs. With 2 sixes, Parag's 15-run cameo ended in six balls. Team India posted a total of 221 runs for the loss of nine wickets.