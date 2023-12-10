IND vs ENG 3rd T20I: Patil-Ishaque's heroics in vain as Knight's fifty powers England to 126

Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > IND vs ENG 3rd T20I Patil Ishaques heroics in vain as Knights fifty powers England to 126

Updated on: 10 December,2023 09:24 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Knight soaked the pressure well and hung around to unleash a late charge which had her finishing at 52 off 42 balls with three sixes and as many fours

Ishaque looked in her elements while Patil produced a fabulous 4-0-19-3 (Pic: @bcciwomen/X)

Listen to this article
x
00:00

India rookie spinners Saika Ishaque and Shreyanka Patil made their first real impression in top flight cricket with three wickets apiece but England skipper Heather Knight's 52 took the visitors to 126 all out in the IND vs ENG 3rd T20I on Sunday.


Ishaque (4-0-22-3) looked in her elements while Patil produced a fabulous 4-0-19-3, as England lost three wickets during powerplay and were reduced to 76/8 in the 15th over. But Knight joined forces with No 10 Charlie Dean (16) to put on crucial 50 runs for the ninth wicket to give England bowlers something to defend.


Knight soaked the pressure well and hung around to unleash a late charge which had her finishing at 52 off 42 balls with three sixes and as many fours.


But England's decision to bat first seemed to have backfired completely as the two Indian spinners Patil and Ishaque shared six wickets between them in the middle overs, after Renuka Singh Thakur's (2/23) early inroads set the tone for the home side.

Renuka provided India the first breakthrough early on for the third time in as many games when she got one to nip back in and beat the defence of Maia Bouchier (0).

The senior India pacer struck again in her next over to have the dangerous-looking Sophia Dunkley (11) caught by Patil at point for the second wicket.

An inspired bowling change had Harmanpreet Kaur summoning Ishaque, who had the struggling Alice Capsey (7 off 16 balls) in the sixth over.

England were 32/3 after six overs and a slow recovery had them crawling to 62/3 halfway through.

The pair of Ishaque and Patil got together again for another success, with the left-arm spinner getting Amy Jones (25) caught at deep midwicket in the 12th over and on the next delivery, Ishaque cleaned up Danielle Gibson (0) to leave England reeling at 67/5 in the IND vs ENG 3rd T20I.

The regular rotation of bowlers seemed to be working for India as it was Patil who got her first wicket in the game in the 13th over.

Amanjot Kaur (2/25) took a fine diving catch at backward point for the sixth wicket.

England's slide continued as Patil trapped Freya Kemp (0) from her first delivery with a sharp, angled delivery which had the ball crashing into her pads first in front of the off-stump.

(With agency inputs)

