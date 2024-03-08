Breaking News
BMC sanctioned Rs 1,00,000-crore projects in 2 yrs
Mumbai: Siblings busted in part-time job scam
CM Eknath Shinde says, '320-acre central park in the works'
Mumbai: Survey initiated in Juhu after mid-day exposes pollution norm flouters
Mumbai: Controversy surrounds inauguration of Govandi’s health facility
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > IND vs ENG 5th Test England batters need to focus on their own batting Nasser Hussain
<< Back to Elections 2024

IND vs ENG 5th Test | "England batters need to focus on their own batting": Nasser Hussain

Updated on: 08 March,2024 02:10 PM IST  |  New Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav registered a fifer and milestone achiever Ravichandran Ashwin bagged four wickets which helped India restrict the opponents to 218 on Day 1 of the IND vs ENG 5th Test at the HPCA Stadium

IND vs ENG 5th Test |

Nasser Hussain. File pic

Listen to this article
IND vs ENG 5th Test | "England batters need to focus on their own batting": Nasser Hussain
x
00:00

After another batting collapse against India on the opening day of the IND vs ENG 5th Test, former England captain Nasser Hussain slammed English batsmen saying that players can't hide behind "Bazball" and need to focus on their own game.


Left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav registered a fifer and milestone achiever Ravichandran Ashwin bagged four wickets which helped India restrict the opponents to 218 on Day 1 of the IND vs ENG 5th Test at the HPCA Stadium.


Also Read: IND vs ENG 5th Test | "England just succumbed to pressure": Graeme Swann


Electing to bat first, England was in a strong position at 100/1, before Kuldeep's 5-72 and Ashwin’s 4-51 led to them being bowled out in 57.4 overs. Only Zak Crawley waged a lone battle with a good-looking 79 as England flattered to deceive, falling like a pack of cards and being outwitted by Kuldeep’s mastery.

“I think with the batting approach England players need to look at their own games and try to improve. Whatever is your plan, whatever your coach or captain says, the best players, the greatest players like Ravichandran Ashwin, they try to improve, they try to get better,” said Nasser Hussain to Sky Sports.

“Zak Crawley has batted better but has been out between 50-80 the sixth time, Jonny Bairstow trying to counterattack getting to twenty-thirty and getting out. Ben Stokes has not been able to read Kuldeep Yadav from the wrist, he has hardly contributed with the bat. The struggle is real with the bat not the conditions,” he added

However, Nasser suggested the England players to look upon their grey areas and try to improve with the bat rather than hiding behind the ‘Bazball’.

“Whatever coach, skipper or anyone suggests, the most important suggestion is for England batters to look upon themselves rather than listening to others. Enhance your own thought process on how do I become better cricketer. Hopefully, by the end of the tour, England players will look upon themselves and will stop hiding behind bazball.”

(With IANS Inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

India vs England Test series India vs England test cricket cricket news sports news Sports Update
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK