IND vs ENG: Rohit Sharma ruled out of 5th Test against England

Rohit Sharma ruled out of 5th Test against England after testing positive for COVID-19; Jasprit Bumrah to lead

Rohit Sharma. Pic/PTI

In what comes as a major blow to Team India ahead of the 5th rescheduled Test at Edgbaston, skipper Rohit Sharma is ruled out after testing positive for COVID-19.

With Rohit's unavailability, Jasprit Bumrah is all set to lead the team in his absence. The 5th Test is all set to begin on July 1. The Board Of Control for Cricket In India (BCCI) has already flown in batter Mayank Agarwal as Rohit's replacement.



(With PTI Inputs)

