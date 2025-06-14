India kick off their new World Test Championship cycle with the five-match away series, under the leadership of newly-appointed captain Shubman Gill.

Morne Morkel

Consistency will be key in English conditions, according to India bowling coach Morne Morkel, who admitted to being “a little bit nervous” about the squad’s lack of red-ball time ahead of the Test series against England, starting June 20.

India kick off their new World Test Championship cycle with the five-match away series, under the leadership of newly-appointed captain Shubman Gill. “I think consistency is crucial in England and there is consistency when we practice, there’s consistency off the field, finding your process, what’s going to work for you as an individual,” Morkel said on the sidelines of India’s training session here.

“We’ve got a great variation, variety in our attack, guys with different skill sets so they can do that and still execute the basics well,” he added. India last played red-ball cricket in early January, during the Sydney Test against Australia. Additionally, several players in the current squad, including Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sai Sudharsan, will be featuring in their maiden Test series on English soil.

“All in all, happy with the start so far. I was a little bit nervous in terms of the lack of red ball we’ve played, but seeing how the guys are moving around and training in the last three days is a pleasing sight. “We have a fantastic group. There’s some quality energy and that’s what you need. You need to go into a Test series confident and have that team spirit.”

Reflecting on the team’s practice sessions, the former South African pace great noted that the conditions have largely favoured the fast bowlers so far. “In the two-day practice so far, the conditions suited the fast bowlers. It was testing for the batters, which also in a way helps them to prepare for what’s to come,” Morkel said.

