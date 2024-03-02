Jurel made his Test debut during the third Test at Rajkot, scoring a valuable 46 in 104 balls. India won that match by 434 runs

India's Shubman Gill (L) and Dhruv Jurel celebrate their win at the end of the fourth day of the fourth Test cricket match between India and England (Pic: AFP)

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel took to social media on Friday and shared a picture of him with his parents, calling them the 'real MVPs' of his life.

Jurel took to Instagram and shared a picture with his parents and the 'Player of the Match' award he won during the fourth Test in the ongoing IND vs ENG Test series. Jurel appreciated his parents' support in his cricketing journey, calling them his real 'most valuable players'. "Real MVPs of my life," said the caption of Jurel's post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by J U R E L (@dhruvjurel)

Jurel made his Test debut during the third Test at Rajkot, scoring a valuable 46 in 104 balls. India won that match by 434 runs.

Jurel's contribution was important to the team's win in the fourth Test. In the first inning, it was his knock of 90 runs and a 76-run partnership with Kuldeep Yadav that pulled India out of a troublesome situation and reduced England's lead to just 46 runs. Later, his 39* in the second innings and partnership with Shubman Gill helped India overcome the pressure of quick wickets and pull off a tense run chase of 192 runs. He earned the 'Player of the Match' for his efforts in only his second Test.

Jurel has been open about his parents' role in his success.

Earlier in January when he received his first international call-up for this Test series against England, Jurel had tweeted some lovely and appreciative words for his parents, writing, "Thank you will be an understatement. For all the sacrifices my mother and father have made, so that their boy could hold a bat and just play cricket. I promise this is just the start. Mummy, papa, aap dono se zamaana hai. Aur abhi bohot naam kamaana hai!"

Jurel will be also in action during the fifth and final Test in the IND vs ENG Test series to be played at Dharamshala from March 7.