From flag-waving parades to fireworks, the street is transformed into a stage where memories of glory are created with victory parties going late into the night

Leicester-based Indian cricket fans Jenil (left), Dev Kothari and Anshuman Tiwari (right)

Listen to this article Fans from Indian community in Leicester chime in with anticipation x 00:00

Known for its strong South Asian community, Leicester is home to the largest Indian population in England. And, with the start of the India Test tour in England only a few days away, there’s a buzz of anticipation in the air, fuelling passionate discussions among fans.

The Golden Mile, home to Leicester’s largest Indian population, is buzzing with excitement. Also known as Mini India, this stretch is more than just a collection of stores and restaurants. It is a centre for celebration for Indian cricket fans. From flag-waving parades to fireworks, the street is transformed into a stage where memories of glory are created with victory parties going late into the night.

Discussions at pubs

During matches, pubs are a regular haunt for Indian fans to discuss the gentleman’s game over drinks and platters. Blue Peter, a popular pub on Belgrave Road is always filled with cricket fans during matches. Most fans are pleased with the Indian team selection. The Test retirements of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have, of course, sparked off debates, with the common consensus being that their experience and leadership will be missed.

Anshuman Tiwari, an avid Indian cricket fan noted, “The experience and match-winning ability of Rohit and Virat is hard to replace. But it’s also a chance for the new players to step up. The team is a great combination of youngsters and experienced players. Jaiswal, Gill and Bumrah seem to be the key.” The appointment of Shubman Gill as skipper is also being widely discussed with some admiring his tactical sharpness, while others believing Jasprit Bumrah or KL Rahul could have led.

Jenil, a student at the University of Leicester, is backing Gill: “Gill was quite impressive as skipper for Gujarat Titans in the IPL. He has an aggressive attitude. He also has this hunger to win and that’s a quality India will need to beat England in five Tests.”

Hope and expectation

As the first Test at Leeds beckons, the air hums with eager exhilaration, though interceded with slight apprehension. Dev Kothari, a university student mentioned, “I think India will beat England in this series.”

Jenil offered a balanced view: “It’s not going to be easy to beat England in England for obvious reasons like the pitch, the playing conditions, the absence of Rohit, Virat and R Ashwin. Bumrah plays a vital role as does his fitness.”

For Indian cricket fans here, this is more than just a five-game series, it is a chance to reconnect with their roots and celebrate their love for the game.