Madan Lal (Pic: File Pic)

As Team India gears up to clash against England for a five-match Test series, former cricketer Madan Lal has expressed confidence in the visitors' chances to win the series.

"We will see what happens when the Test series starts from June 20, but India can perform well because we have the best bowling attack. If you have a good bowling attack, then you can win Test matches," said Lal.

Further, he stated that the team as a whole will need to perform, and such a big series cannot be won with just one player performing throughout the series.

"You cannot win such a big series on the basis of one player. Other players will also have to contribute," said the 74-year-old.

The former cricketer also heaped praise on lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah and stated that other bowlers will also have to chip in with the ball.

"Bumrah is an important player, he is the number one bowler, but other players will also have to take wickets," he noted.

Considering the workload management of Bumrah, Team India's think tank will likely make him play in three Test matches.

While the bowlers are expected to play a critical role, Lal also stressed the need for India's batting unit to step up.

"If our batsmen score runs in this series, then we will win," Lal asserted.

With the series opener just days away, all eyes will be on how the Indian team balances both its pace attack and batting depth in swinging English conditions. During the series, Team India will miss the services of their stalwarts Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Ravichandran Ashwin. The series will also mark Shubman Gill's first assignment since his appointment as India's skipper.

The five-match Test series will take place from June 20 to August 4, with matches scheduled at Headingley (Leeds), Edgbaston (Birmingham), Lord's and The Oval (London), and Old Trafford (Manchester).

India's Test squad for England series: Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Nitish Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav.

(With ANI Inputs)