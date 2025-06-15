Breaking News
Four dead, 18 injured as bridge on Indrayani river collapses in Pune district
Bus conductor assaulted in Chembur; CCTV cameras non-functional, alleges Union
Mumbai reports 22 Covid-19 cases, 40 across Maharashtra
Ahmedabad plane crash: Former CM Vijay Rupani's funeral on Monday, Gujarat declares state mourning
Thane's Mogarpada to become Mumbai’s biggest Metro depot for four key lines
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Ind vs Eng Test series Its always good when you are competing against each other says Prasidh Krishna on warm up match

Ind vs Eng Test series Its always good when you are competing against each other says Prasidh Krishna on warm up match

Updated on: 15 June,2025 08:26 AM IST  |  Beckenham (UK)
PTI |

Top

The unofficial game serves as warm-up ahead of India’s five-match Test series against England which commences on June 20

Ind vs Eng Test series Its always good when you are competing against each other says Prasidh Krishna on warm up match

India pacer Prasidh Krishna. Pic/Getty Images

Listen to this article
Ind vs Eng Test series Its always good when you are competing against each other says Prasidh Krishna on warm up match
x
00:00

India pacer Prasidh Krishna said the team is ‘enjoying’ the ongoing intra-squad four-day match between India and India A.

The unofficial game serves as warm-up ahead of India’s five-match Test series against England which commences on June 20. “All of us are excited and enjoying what’s happening...It’s always good when you are competing against each other as well,” Krishna told BCCI TV, after the first day of play on Friday.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

India vs England test cricket cricket news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK