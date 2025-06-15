The unofficial game serves as warm-up ahead of India’s five-match Test series against England which commences on June 20

India pacer Prasidh Krishna. Pic/Getty Images

India pacer Prasidh Krishna said the team is ‘enjoying’ the ongoing intra-squad four-day match between India and India A.

The unofficial game serves as warm-up ahead of India’s five-match Test series against England which commences on June 20. “All of us are excited and enjoying what’s happening...It’s always good when you are competing against each other as well,” Krishna told BCCI TV, after the first day of play on Friday.

