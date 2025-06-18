Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant also spoke highly of his equation with Gill, emphasising the strength of their off-field friendship and how it positively influences their on-field partnership

India vice-captain Rishabh Pant confirmed on Wednesday that skipper Shubman Gill will occupy the crucial No. 4 slot in the batting lineup for the upcoming Test series against England, previously held by the now-retired Virat Kohli. Pant himself will follow at No. 5, providing solidity to the Indian middle order.

Kohli’s recent retirement from Test cricket left a significant void in India's top order, prompting a reshuffle. Gill, one of the most technically sound batters in the current lineup, has been entrusted with the responsibility of batting at No. 4 in the five-match series.

"I think there is still discussion going on about who is going to play 3. But 4, 5 are definitely fixed. I think Shubman is going to bat at 4 and I am going to stick to No. 5 as of now, and rest we are going to keep on discussing that," Pant said during a press interaction.

The wicketkeeper-batter also spoke highly of his equation with Gill, emphasising the strength of their off-field friendship and how it positively influences their on-field partnership.

"I think me and Shubman have a really good camaraderie off the field. If you're good friends off the field, it eventually comes on the field as well. That is something I've always believed," he said. "Me and him, we gel really well together. We keep on having conversations and the kind of comfort zone we have with each other, I think that is really going to be special for us.”

As India prepare for the high-stakes series, England too will feature a new-look bowling attack, notably missing the legendary duo of James Anderson and Stuart Broad, both of whom have retired. While Pant acknowledged their absence as a relief, he was quick to assert that the current English pace attack should not be taken lightly.

"Definitely, it feels so good when both (Anderson and Broad) are not there. Because coming from the last two tours, they've been there for England for so many years and I've only come for two tours. But at the same time, they have enough ammunition as an England bowling line-up."

He added, "We don't want to take anyone lightly because our team is also young. They're still looking to develop themselves. But at the same time, we've got to play our cricket and respect the bowlers and opposition where it needs it," he explained.

