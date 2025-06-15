Apart from Rohit and Virat, Team India will also miss the services of spin veteran Ravichandran Ashwin. Surinder also stated that Pant, who is currently struggling to find himself among the runs, will deliver performances in the longest format of the game

Shubman Gill (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article Ind vs Eng Test series: Surinder Khanna expresses confidence in Shubman Gill-led Team India x 00:00

Former cricketer Surinder Khanna feels that Team India has the potential to do well in the upcoming Test series against England.

Following the unexpected Test retirements of stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, Team India's think tank has appointed Shubman Gill as the new skipper in the longest format of the game. Rishabh Pant has been appointed as Gill's deputy.

Speaking on the young Indian team, Khanna stated that Shubman Gill-led India has the potential to live up to the expectations of the nation.

"This is a young team, but Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill have played for some years. You have to start somewhere. You have talent, and now you have responsibility. Now it is up to the young team to live up to the expectations of the nation, and they have the potential," said the former Team India cricketer.

Apart from Rohit and Virat, Team India will also miss the services of spin veteran Ravichandran Ashwin. Surinder also stated that Pant, who is currently struggling to find himself among the runs, will deliver performances in the longest format of the game.

"We have seen Gill leading a side in the limited-overs cricket; he is calm. Pant has been out of form, but he plays well in Test cricket. We have Bumrah, (who is) experienced, and one of the finest new ball bowlers in the world. I expect them to do well in England," said the 69-year-old.

The five-match Test series will take place from June 20 to August 4, with matches scheduled at Headingley (Leeds), Edgbaston (Birmingham), Lord's and The Oval (London), and Old Trafford (Manchester).

India's Test squad for England series: Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Nitish Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav.

England squad for first Test vs India: Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Sam Cook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jamie Smith (wk), Ben Stokes (capt), Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes.

(With ANI Inputs)