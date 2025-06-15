Breaking News
Four dead, 18 injured as bridge on Indrayani river collapses in Pune district
Bus conductor assaulted in Chembur; CCTV cameras non-functional, alleges Union
Mumbai reports 22 Covid-19 cases, 40 across Maharashtra
Ahmedabad plane crash: Former CM Vijay Rupani's funeral on Monday, Gujarat declares state mourning
Thane's Mogarpada to become Mumbai’s biggest Metro depot for four key lines
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Ind vs Eng Test series Surinder Khanna expresses confidence in Shubman Gill led Team India

Ind vs Eng Test series: Surinder Khanna expresses confidence in Shubman Gill-led Team India

Updated on: 15 June,2025 02:49 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Apart from Rohit and Virat, Team India will also miss the services of spin veteran Ravichandran Ashwin. Surinder also stated that Pant, who is currently struggling to find himself among the runs, will deliver performances in the longest format of the game

Ind vs Eng Test series: Surinder Khanna expresses confidence in Shubman Gill-led Team India

Shubman Gill (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article
Ind vs Eng Test series: Surinder Khanna expresses confidence in Shubman Gill-led Team India
x
00:00

Former cricketer Surinder Khanna feels that Team India has the potential to do well in the upcoming Test series against England.

Following the unexpected Test retirements of stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, Team India's think tank has appointed Shubman Gill as the new skipper in the longest format of the game. Rishabh Pant has been appointed as Gill's deputy.


Speaking on the young Indian team, Khanna stated that Shubman Gill-led India has the potential to live up to the expectations of the nation.


"This is a young team, but Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill have played for some years. You have to start somewhere. You have talent, and now you have responsibility. Now it is up to the young team to live up to the expectations of the nation, and they have the potential," said the former Team India cricketer.

Apart from Rohit and Virat, Team India will also miss the services of spin veteran Ravichandran Ashwin. Surinder also stated that Pant, who is currently struggling to find himself among the runs, will deliver performances in the longest format of the game.

"We have seen Gill leading a side in the limited-overs cricket; he is calm. Pant has been out of form, but he plays well in Test cricket. We have Bumrah, (who is) experienced, and one of the finest new ball bowlers in the world. I expect them to do well in England," said the 69-year-old.

The five-match Test series will take place from June 20 to August 4, with matches scheduled at Headingley (Leeds), Edgbaston (Birmingham), Lord's and The Oval (London), and Old Trafford (Manchester).

India's Test squad for England series: Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Nitish Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav.

England squad for first Test vs India: Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Sam Cook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jamie Smith (wk), Ben Stokes (capt), Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes.

(With ANI Inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

India vs England Test series India vs England india Team India england sports news cricket news test cricket

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK