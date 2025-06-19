Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Where to watch Ind vs Eng Test series time schedule full squads

Where to watch Ind vs Eng Test series, time, schedule, full squads

Updated on: 19 June,2025 06:07 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The rivalry between Jasprit Bumrah and Joe Root will be worth watching as the two finest players will clash against each other in the traditional format of the game. Also, Sai Sudharsan will be one of the top players to watch out for in the series. The left-hander has earned his maiden call-up on the back of stunning performances

Where to watch Ind vs Eng Test series, time, schedule, full squads

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article
Where to watch Ind vs Eng Test series, time, schedule, full squads
The wait for the much-anticipated Test series between India and England has ended. Newly appointed Test skipper, Shubman Gill, is all set to lead Team India from the front. On the other hand, a well-experienced and top-ranked all-rounder in the longest format of the game, Ben Stokes, has rolled up his sleeves to face a bunch of Indian youngsters.

The rivalry between Jasprit Bumrah and Joe Root will be worth watching as the two finest players will clash against each other in the traditional format of the game. Also, Sai Sudharsan will be one of the top players to watch out for in the series. The left-hander has earned his maiden call-up on the back of stunning performances.


The series will also provide a good opportunity for the young Indian players to step up to the occasion in the absence of their senior players. 


Ind vs Eng Test series: Schedule

Team India will kickstart their Test campaign against England with the first match scheduled to be played at the Yorkshire Cricket Ground in Headingley from June 20. The second match will be in action from July 2, followed by the third game from July 10. The fourth Test has been scheduled to be played at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground from July 23. The fifth and final will be played at the Oval, starting from July 31.

Ind vs Eng Test series: Where to watch

The live broadcast of the five-match Test series between India and England will be on Sony Sports 1, Sony Sports 5, Sony Sports 3 (Hindi), and Sony Sports 4 from 3.30 pm onwards.

Ind vs Eng Test series: Full Squads

India squad: Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (vc, wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudarshan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana.

England: Ben Stokes (Durham) - Captain, Shoaib Bashir (Somerset), Jacob Bethell (Warwickshire), Harry Brook (Yorkshire), Brydon Carse (Durham), Sam Cook (Essex), Zak Crawley (Kent), Ben Duckett (Nottinghamshire), Jamie Overton (Surrey), Ollie Pope (Surrey), Joe Root (Yorkshire), Jamie Smith (Surrey), Josh Tongue (Nottinghamshire), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire).

