Speaking to JioCinema, Kumble criticised the decision, noting that the team needed someone like Cheteshwar Pujara at number three, whose absence was felt during the game

Anil Kumble and Virat Kohli. Pics/AFP

Listen to this article IND vs NZ 1st Test | 'Virat should have batted...': Kumble questions Kohli's promotion up the order in Bengaluru x 00:00

Former Indian spinner Anil Kumble questioned the Indian team's decision to send star batter Virat Kohli at number three during the IND vs NZ 1st Test, asserting that he is the team's best batter at the number four spot.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the ninth over of the first innings, pacer William O'Rourke dismissed Virat for a nine-ball duck. After removing skipper Rohit Sharma, New Zealand claimed the crucial wicket of Virat, as the 35-year-old batter tried to play a delivery just short of length on off-stump but encountered extra bounce. Virat attempted to defend on his toes, but the ball caught his top glove before flying towards Phillips at leg gully, who took a fine catch.

Speaking to JioCinema, Kumble criticised the decision, noting that the team needed someone like Cheteshwar Pujara at number three, whose absence was felt during the game.

"Virat Kohli should have batted at No. 4, he is your number one batter at that position. For the number three position, [you need] someone like Cheteshwar Pujara, who did so well for so many years playing there. [After] 100 Test matches, because he would have been there today, then I do not think he would have gone looking to hit," Kumble said.

Also Read: Ravindra's hundred takes NZ to 345/7 at lunch as India wilt under pressure

"He (Pujara) would have allowed the ball to come on, and that's where you miss someone with that kind of approach today. And India is certainly in a spot of bother here," he added.

At number four, Virat has scored 7,355 runs at an average of 52.53 in 91 Tests and 148 innings, with 25 centuries and 21 fifties. His highest score at this position is 254*. At number three, he has managed just 97 runs in seven innings, with a poor average of 16.16 and a top score of 41.

In four Tests this year, Virat has scored 157 runs in seven innings at an average of 26.16, with no fifties and a best score of 47.

In the ongoing ICC World Test Championship 2023-25, Virat has scored 468 runs in 11 innings across seven matches at an average of 46.80, with one century and two fifties, with a highest score of 121.

The 2020s have not been the best decade for Virat as a Test player. In 32 Tests during this period, he has scored 1,745 runs in 55 innings at an average of 32.92, with two centuries and eight fifties, with a top score of 186.

As for the IND vs NZ 1st Test, India won the toss and chose to bat. However, under overcast, pace-friendly conditions, the decision backfired, and India was skittled out for just 46 runs, with Rishabh Pant (20) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (13) being the only players to reach double digits.

Matt Henry (5/15) and William O'Rourke (4/22) were the top wicket-takers for New Zealand.

In response, New Zealand performed well, with Indian bowlers struggling to extract much from the surface under sunny conditions. Devon Conway (91 off 105 balls, with 11 fours and three sixes) had a fine 75-run partnership with Will Young (33 off 73 balls, with five fours). After spinners took a couple of wickets, Rachin Ravindra (22*) and Daryl Mitchell (14*) ended the innings at 180/3, with New Zealand leading by 134 runs.

(With agency inputs)