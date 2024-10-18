The 35-year-old Kohli reached the mark after crossing his half-century in India's second innings

Virat Kohli (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article IND vs NZ 1st Test: Kohli enters elite ranks with Tendulkar, Dravid, and Gavaskar in Bengaluru x 00:00

Batting maestro Virat Kohli became the fourth Indian to cross 9000 runs in Test cricket, scaling another peak in a glorious career during the third day of the IND vs NZ 1st Test on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kohli joined an august company featuring Sachin Tendulkar (15921), Rahul Dravid (13265), and Sunil Gavaskar (10122).

However, he is the slowest among them to reach this landmark, having taken 197 innings.

The 35-year-old Kohli reached the mark after crossing his half-century in India's second innings.

Batting at No. 3, Kohli fell for a nine-ball duck in the first innings as India were all out for 46.

In the recent Test series against Bangladesh, Kohli became the quickest batter to complete 27,000 international runs in only 594 innings.

Also Read: KL Rahul-Dhruv Jurel highly likely to enter IPL 2025 mega auction, say sources

Meanwhile, Kohli teamed up with Sarfaraz Khan to lead India's fight back with combative half-centuries after skipper Rohit Sharma set the platform with his 52-run knock as the hosts ended day three at 231 for three.

Resuming the day on 180 for three, New Zealand posted 402 on the board for a massive 356-run first-innings lead with Rachin Ravindra (134) conjuring up a majestic century.

India, who were bowled out for a mere 46 in the first essay, made a confident start to their second innings with skipper Rohit and Yashasvi Jaiswal (35) producing a 72-run stand for the opening wicket.

Brief Scores:

India: 46 all out and 231 for 3 in 49 overs (Sarfaraz Khan 70 batting, Virat Kohli 70, Rohit Sharma 52; Ajaz Patel 2/70).

New Zealand 1st innings: 402 in 91.3 overs (Devon Conway 91, Rachin Ravindra 134, Tim Southee 65; Mohammed Siraj 2/84, Kuldeep Yadav 3/99, Ravindra Jadeja 3/72)