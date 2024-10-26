The decision was then referred to the third umpire, with replays confirming Pant's unfortunate fate

India's Virat Kohli (R) and teammate Rishabh Pant walk back to the pavilion after winning the fifth and final day of the second Test (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article IND vs NZ 2nd Test: Critical mix-up between Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant leaves India reeling; WATCH x 00:00

India’s wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant was on Saturday run out without scoring following a mix-up with Virat Kohli on Day 3 of the ongoing IND vs NZ 2nd Test in Pune.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident occurred in the 23rd over as India chased a daunting target of 359 to level the series.

Ajaz Patel delivered a well-pitched ball to Kohli, who deftly guided it toward short third man. Kohli glanced at Pant, stationed at the non-striker's end, and both opted to take a risky single.

However, Mitchell Santner's accurate throw reached the wicketkeeper's end in a flash, and Tom Blundell executed the run-out with precision.

Despite a desperate dive, Pant found himself well short of the crease. Watch the video below:

Before some clowns run the agenda , it was pant call and no one of both is to be blamed. pic.twitter.com/TOICvTzlBM — Parv 🧋| #RetainParv (@arrestagarkar) October 26, 2024

The decision was then referred to the third umpire, with replays confirming Pant's unfortunate fate. His dismissal ignited a heated debate on social media, with some critics blaming Pant for not rejecting the single, while others pointed fingers at Kohli for initiating the risky run.

Also Read: Santner takes centre stage in Pune

Pant’s exit left India reeling at 127/5, and Kohli followed soon after, trapped LBW by Mitchell Santner just 20 runs later.

Meanwhile, India caved in against left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner (5/72), stuttering to 178 for seven at tea in their second innings of the IND vs NZ 2nd Test.

Ravichandran Ashwin (9 not out) and Ravindra Jadeja (4 not out) were at crease when the teams walked off for the short break, and India, chasing 359, are still in need of 181 runs.

In the second innings, India lost wickets in a heap on a rather biting pitch against Santner after making a confident start to their chase, courtesy conditions-defying 77 from opener Yashasvi Jaiswal off just 65 balls.

His 62-run alliance for the second wicket with Shubman Gill was the finest phase of the Indian essay.

Earlier, the Kiwis were bowled out for 255 in their second dig after resuming from 198 for five.