New Zealand built a lead of 358 runs, and the victory target of 359 is quite challenging on a crumbling Pune pitch

With their flighted deliveries, India spinners consistently outfoxed New Zealand batters on Day 3 (Pic: AFP)

Spinners inflicted quick blows as India bowled out New Zealand for 255 in their second innings on the third day of the IND vs NZ 2nd Test on Saturday.

But New Zealand built a lead of 358 runs, and the victory target of 359 is quite challenging on a crumbling Pune pitch.

Resuming at 198 for five, the Kiwis lost their remaining five wickets for 57 runs in an hour into the first session itself.

Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin (2/97) and left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja (3/72) shared the spoils.

Brief scores:

New Zealand: 259 all out and 255 all out in 69.4 overs (Tom Latham 86, Glennn Phillips 48, Tom Blundell 41) vs India: 156 all out.