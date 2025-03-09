Breaking News
'Another role model captain': Fans see shades of Dhoni’s 2011 heroics in Rohit’s final knock

Updated on: 09 March,2025 09:07 PM IST  |  Dubai
Sharma took on the New Zealand pacers from the very beginning, showcasing his signature flair and aggressive stroke play

Photo: AFP

India and New Zealand are locked in an intense battle in the Champions Trophy 2025 final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. After posting a competitive total of 251, New Zealand aimed to defend their score against a formidable Indian batting lineup. However, Indian captain Rohit Sharma took charge of the chase with an aggressive start, laying a strong foundation for what looks like an emphatic victory for the Men in Blue.


Leading into the final, Sharma’s form had been a major concern throughout the tournament. The India skipper struggled for consistency and failed to make a significant impact in the earlier matches. However, when it mattered the most, Rohit rose to the occasion, delivering a match-defining knock that set the tone for India’s run chase.


Sharma took on the New Zealand pacers from the very beginning, showcasing his signature flair and aggressive stroke play. His innings not only stabilized the chase but also lifted the morale of the Indian team, ensuring a smooth path to victory. This turnaround in form drew comparisons to one of the most iconic performances in Indian cricket history.


Fans compare Rohit to MS Dhoni’s 2011 heroics

Cricket enthusiasts couldn’t help but draw parallels between Sharma’s campaign in the Champions Trophy and MS Dhoni’s unforgettable journey in the 2011 ODI World Cup.

Back in 2011, Dhoni faced similar struggles, failing to deliver big scores for most of the tournament. However, he silenced his critics on the grandest stage, stepping up in the final against Sri Lanka with a captain’s knock of 91 that guided India to their first ODI World Cup title in 28 years.

Much like Dhoni, Rohit also endured a rough patch before unleashing his best performance in the final. His powerful stroke play and composure under pressure mirrored the legendary Dhoni’s ability to rise to the occasion when the team needed him the most. Social media erupted with nostalgia, with fans hailing Rohit as the "Dhoni of 2025" for delivering a match-winning performance in the final.

