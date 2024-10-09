Sharma is now gearing up for an upcoming series against New Zealand, with the first match scheduled to commence on October 18

Rohit Sharma (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article IND vs NZ Test series: Viral video features Rohit Sharma’s touching birthday tribute to fan x 00:00

Currently relishing a break from the rigors of cricket, India captain Rohit Sharma was spotted bringing joy to a young fan by wishing her a happy birthday while seated in his opulent Lamborghini Urus.

Havig attended an NBA game in the UAE last week, Sharma is now gearing up for an upcoming three-match IND vs NZ Test series, with the first match scheduled to commence on October 18.

In a heartwarming video that quickly went viral, he was spotted maneuvering through the bustling streets of Mumbai. Despite the heavy traffic, he took a moment to engage with his supporters, showcasing his approachable nature.

Notably, he extended birthday wishes to a young girl, shaking her hand after another fan alerted him to the special occasion. This endearing interaction has captured widespread attention on social media, with fans commending Sharma for making the girl's day truly unforgettable.

Meanwhile, Sharma has not indicated any imminent plans for retirement, although his childhood coach Dinesh Lad recently suggested that the captain may contemplate stepping away from Test cricket following the current World Test Championship (WTC) cycle, particularly considering his advancing age.

“No, look I am not saying that Rohit Sharma will announce his retirement after the World Test Championship, maybe he will. Because as his age is increasing, it seems that he may retire from Tests,” Lad shared in an interview with Dainik Jagran.

He further expressed his belief that Sharma is determined to achieve his dream of winning the ODI World Cup in 2027, assuming he remains fit. "The reason for this may also be that he wants to keep himself fit for ODI cricket. However, I promise 100 percent that Rohit Sharma will play in the 2027 ODI World Cup. The type of cricket Rohit is playing is unbelievable," he added.

With the upcoming series against New Zealand on the horizon, all eyes will be on Sharma as he leads his team, aiming to secure victories while also preparing for the challenges that lie ahead in his cricketing journey.