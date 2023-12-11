“Deepak may or may not join the squad depending on his family member’s health in coming days,” a senior BCCI official told PTI

Deepak Chahar

IND vs SA T20Is: Speedster Deepak Chahar doubtful for remainder of T20I series

Senior seamer Deepak Chahar remains a doubtful participant for India’s remaining two T20Is against South Africa as he is yet to join the squad due to personal reasons.

It is understood that Chahar is currently at home as a close family member has not been keeping well and he urgently needed a break from the sport.

Chahar, in fact, missed out on the fifth and final T20I against Australia in Bangalore, last Sunday, as he had to rush back home after being intimated about a family member’s illness.

