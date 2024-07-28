Breaking News
IND vs SL 2nd T20I: Bishnoi's three-wicket haul helps restrict Sri Lanka to 161 runs

Updated on: 28 July,2024 09:36 PM IST  |  Mumbai
The IND vs SL 2nd T20I is underway at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. India's young spinner Ravi Bishnoi was the star performer for the Blues in the first innings of the IND vs SL 2nd T20I match

IND vs SL 2nd T20I: Bishnoi's three-wicket haul helps restrict Sri Lanka to 161 runs

Ravi Bishnoi (Pic: AFP)

IND vs SL 2nd T20I: Bishnoi's three-wicket haul helps restrict Sri Lanka to 161 runs
Having needed to bowl first in the IND vs SL 2nd T20I, the hosts managed to post a target of 162 runs against the "Men in Blue". The IND vs SL 2nd T20I is underway at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.


India's young spinner Ravi Bishnoi was the star performer for the Blues in the first innings of the IND vs SL 2nd T20I match. Completing his quota of four overs, Bishnoi claimed three wickets for 26 runs. Arshdeep Singh, Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel bagged two wickets each. Riyan Parag failed to register any wickets in his four-over spell which saw him being smashed for 30 runs. Lead pacer Mohammed Siraj went wicketless in the IND vs SL 2nd T20I match. He bowled three overs in which the speedster leaked 27 runs.



Sri Lanka's opening batsman Pathum Nissanka scored 32 runs off 24 deliveries including 5 fours. Kusal Mendis departed after scoring 10 runs in 11 balls which included 2 fours. Coming to bat at number three, Kusal Perera played a knock of 53 runs. His knock came in 34 deliveries and was laced with 6 fours and 2 sixes. Facing 23 balls, Kamindu Mendis scored 26 balls including 4 fours. Dasun Shanaka and Wanindu Hasaranga both departed on a single-ball duck. Ramesh Mendis and Maheesh Theekshana scored 12 and 2 runs, respectively. Matheesha Pathirana stayed unbeaten on one run in one ball. Captain Charith Asalanka scored 14 runs before returning to the pavilion on 12 balls. His innings included 1 six.

Team India now needs to chase 162 runs in order to win the IND vs SL 2nd T20I. The visitors have already secured a lead by 1-0 in the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka.

