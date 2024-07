IND vs SL 3rd T20I highlights: India wins the super-over match

The IND vs SL 3rd T20I is underway at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. Gautam Gambhir tasted success in his first assignment after being appointed as Team India's head coach

Suryakumar Yadav (Pic: File Pic)

The "Men in Blue" with a lead of 2-0 in the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka is all set to enter the final clash. The IND vs SL 3rd T20I is underway at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.

With the series in the bag, Team India will look to series-sweep against the Lankans. Gautam Gambhir tasted success in his first assignment after being appointed as Team India's head coach.

IND vs SL 3rd T20I live score: Full Squads

India: Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Sanju Samson, Riyan Parag, Khaleel Ahmed, Shivam Dube.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis(w), Charith Asalanka(c), Dasun Shanaka, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Binura Fernando, Dinesh Chandimal, Kusal Perera, Asitha Fernando, Dunith Wellalage, Chamindu Wickramasinghe.

IND vs SL 3rd T20I live score: Predicted XI

India: Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Riyan Parag, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Khaleel Ahmed.

Sri Lanka: Kusal Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Dinesh Chandimal, Charith Asalanka (C), Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madhushanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Asitha Fernando.

IND vs SL 3rd T20I: Toss update

Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka won the toss and elected to bowl first against India.

IND vs SL 3rd T20I:



IND: 4/0 (0.1)

0.1: MAHEESH TO SURYAKUMAR: FOUR!



SL: 2/1 (0.4)

0.1: SUNDAR TO PERERA: WIDE!

0.2: SUNDAR TO PERERA: 1 RUN

0.3: SUNDAR TO KUSAL: OUT!

0.4: SUNDAR TO PATHUM: OUT!

-----------------------------------------------------

SL: 137/8 (20)

19.1: SURYAKUMAR TO KAMINDU: DOT

19.2: SURYAKUMAR TO KAMINDU: OUT!

19.3: SURYAKUMAR TO MAHEESH: OUT!

19.4: SURYAKUMAR TO ASITHA: 1 RUN

19.5: SURYAKUMAR TO CHAMINDU: 2 RUNS

19.6: SURYAKUMAR TO CHAMINDU: 2 RUNS



SL: 132/6 (19)

18.1: RINKU TO PERERA: DOT

18.2: RINKU TO PERERA: OUT!

18.3: RINKU TO KAMINDU: 1 RUN

18.4: RINKU TO RAMESH: 2 RUNS

18.5: RINKU TO RAMESH: DOT

18.6: RINKU TO RAMESH: OUT!



SL: 129/4 (18)

17.1: AHMED TO PERERA: 1 RUN

17.2: AHMED TO RAMESH: 1 RUN, WIDE!

17.3: AHMED TO PERERA: 1 RUN, LEG BYE

17.4: AHMED TO RAMESH: WIDE!

17.5: AHMED TO RAMESH: WIDE!

17.6: AHMED TO RAMESH: 1 RUN

17.7: AHMED TO PERERA: 2 RUNS

17.8: AHMED TO PERERA: WIDE!

17.9: AHMED TO PERERA: WIDE!

17.10: AHMED TO PERERA: DOT

17.11: AHMED TO PERERA: 1 RUN



SL: 117/4 (17)

16.1: SUNDAR TO WANINDU: 1 RUN

16.2: SUNDAR TO PERERA: 1 RUN

11.3: SUNDAR TO WANINDU: OUT!

16.4: SUNDAR TO CHARITH: OUT!

16.5: SUNDAR TO RAMESH: DOT

16.6: SUNDAR TO RAMESH: DOT



SL: 115/2 (16)

15.1: RAVI TO KUSAL: 2 RUNS

15.2: RAVI TO KUSAL: OUT!

15.3: RAVI TO WANINDU: 1 RUN

15.4: RAVI TO PERERA: 1 RUN

15.5: RAVI TO WANINDU: 1 RUN

15.6: RAVI TO PERERA: 2 RUNS



SL: 108/1 (15)

14.1: SUNDAR TO KUSAL: 1 RUN

14.2: SUNDAR TO PERERA: 1 RUN

14.3: SUNDAR TO KUSAL: 1 RUN

14.4: SUNDAR TO PERERA: FOUR!

14.5: SUNDAR TO PERERA: 1 RUN

14.6: SUNDAR TO KUSAL: 1 RUN



SL: 99/1 (14)

13.1: RIYAN TO KUSAL: 1 RUN

13.2: RIYAN TO PERERA: 2 RUNS, LEG BYES

13.3: RIYAN TO PERERA: 1 RUN

13.4: RIYAN TO KUSAL: 1 RUN

13.5: RIYAN TO PERERA: FOUR!

13.6: RIYAN TO PERERA: 2 RUNS



SL: 88/1 (13)

12.1: SUNDAR TO PERERA: DOT

12.2: SUNDAR TO PERERA: FOUR!

12.3: SUNDAR TO PERERA: 1 RUN

12.4: SUNDAR TO KUSAL: DOT

12.5: SUNDAR TO KUSAL: 1 RUN

12.6: SUNDAR TO PERERA: DOT



SL: 82/1 (12)

11.1: RIYAN TO KUSAL: 1 RUN

11.2: RIYAN TO PERERA: 1 RUN

11.3: RIYAN TO KUSAL: 1 RUN

11.4: RIYAN TO PERERA: 3 RUNS

11.5: RIYAN TO KUSAL: 1 RUN

11.6: RIYAN TO PERERA: 1 RUN



SL: 74/1 (11)

10.1: RAVI TO KUSAL: 1 RUN

10.2: RAVI TO PERERA: 2 RUNS

10.3: RAVI TO PERERA: 1 RUN

10.4: RAVI TO KUSAL: 1 RUN

10.5: RAVI TO PERERA: FOUR!

10.6: RAVI TO PERERA: FOUR!



SL: 61/1 (10)

9.1: RIYAN TO KUSAL: 1 RUN

9.2: RIYAN TO PERERA: DOT

9.3: RIYAN TO PERERA: DOT

9.4: RIYAN TO PERERA: 2 RUNS

9.5: RIYAN TO PERERA: DOT

9.6: RIYAN TO PERERA: DOT



SL: 58/1 (9)

8.1: RAVI TO KUSAL: WIDE!

8.2: RAVI TO KUSAL: 2 RUNS

8.3: RAVI TO KUSAL: FOUR!

8.4: RAVI TO KUSAL: 1 RUN

8.5: RAVI TO PATHUM: DOT

8.6: RAVI TO PATHUM: OUT!

8.7: RAVI TO PERERA: DOT



SL: 50/0 (8)

7.1: RIYAN TO KUSAL: 1 RUN

7.2: RIYAN TO PATHUM: FOUR!

7.3: RIYAN TO PATHUM: DOT

7.4: RIYAN TO PATHUM: DOT

7.5: RIYAN TO PATHUM: DOT

7.6: RIYAN TO PATHUM: DOT



SL: 45/0 (7)

6.1: RAVI TO PATHUM: 1 RUN

6.2: RAVI TO KUSAL: FOUR!

6.3: RAVI TO KUSAL: FOUR!

6.4: RAVI TO KUSAL: DOT

6.5: RAVI TO KUSAL: DOT

6.6: RAVI TO KUSAL: 1 RUN



SL: 35/0 (6)

5.1: SIRAJ TO KUSAL: 2 RUNS

5.2: SIRAJ TO KUSAL: DOT

5.3: SIRAJ TO KUSAL: 1 RUN

5.4: SIRAJ TO PATHUM: 1 RUN

5.5: SIRAJ TO KUSAL: DOT

5.6: SIRAJ TO KUSAL: DOT



SL: 30/0 (5)

4.1: SUNDAR TO KUSAL: 1 RUN

4.2: SUNDAR TO PATHUM: DOT

4.3: SUNDAR TO PATHUM: FOUR!

4.4: SUNDAR TO PATHUM: 1 RUN

4.5: SUNDAR TO KUSAL: DOT

4.6: SUNDAR TO KUSAL: 1 RUN



SL: 24/0 (4)

3.1: SIRAJ TO KUSAL: DOT

3.2: SIRAJ TO KUSAL: 2 RUNS

3.4: SIRAJ TO KUSAL: 2 RUNS

3.3: SIRAJ TO KUSAL: 1 RUN

3.5: SIRAJ TO PATHUM: DOT

3.6: SIRAJ TO PATHUM: DOT



SL: 19/0 (3)

2.1: AHMED TO KUSAL: 1 RUN

2.2: AHMED TO PATHUM: DOT

2.3: AHMED TO PATHUM: FOUR!

2.4: AHMED TO PATHUM: FOUR!

2.5: AHMED TO PATHUM: 2 RUNS

2.6: AHMED TO PATHUM: FOUR!



SL: 4/0 (2)

1.1: SIRAJ TO PATHUM: DOT

1.2: SIRAJ TO PATHUM: DOT

1.3: SIRAJ TO PATHUM: DOT

1.4: SIRAJ TO PATHUM: 1 RUN

1.5: SIRAJ TO KUSAL: 1 RUN

1.6: SIRAJ TO PATHUM: DOT



SL: 2/0 (1)

0.1: AHMED TO PATHUM: DOT

0.2: AHMED TO PATHUM: DOT

0.3: AHMED TO PATHUM: 1 RUN

0.4: AHMED TO KUSAL: DOT

0.5: AHMED TO KUSAL: WIDE!

0.6: AHMED TO KUSAL: DOT

0.7: AHMED TO KUSAL: DOT



IND: 137/9 (20)

19.1: MAHEESH TO RAVI: 1 RUN, LEG BYE

19.2: MAHEESH TO SUNDAR: 2 RUNS

19.3: MAHEESH TO SUNDAR: DOT

19.4: MAHEESH TO SUNDAR: SIX!

19.5: MAHEESH TO SUNDAR: OUT!

19.6: MAHEESH TO SIRAJ: OUT!



IND: 128/8 (19)

18.1: RAMESH TO RAVI: 1 RUN

18.2: RAMESH TO SUNDAR: FOUR!

18.3: RAMESH TO SUNDAR: DOT

18.4: RAMESH TO SUNDAR: DOT

18.5: RAMESH TO SUNDAR: 1 RUN

18.6: RAMESH TO RAVI: WIDE!

18.7: RAMESH TO RAVI: 1 RUN



IND: 120/8 (18)

17.1: MAHEESH TO SUNDAR: 1 RUN

17.2: MAHEESH TO RAVI: DOT

17.3: MAHEESH TO RAVI: 1 RUN

17.4: MAHEESH TO SUNDAR: DOT

17.5: MAHEESH TO SUNDAR: DOT

17.6: MAHEESH TO SUNDAR: 2 RUNS



IND: 116/8 (17)

16.1: KAMINDU TO SUNDAR: DOT

16.2: KAMINDU TO SUNDAR: FOUR!

16.3: KAMINDU TO SUNDAR: 1 RUN

16.4: KAMINDU TO RAVI: 1 RUN

16.5: KAMINDU TO SUNDAR: 1 RUN

16.6: KAMINDU TO RAVI: FOUR!



IND: 105/7 (16)

15.1: WANINDU TO GILL: DOT

15.2: WANINDU TO GILL: OUT! STUMPED HIM

15.3: WANINDU TO SUNDAR: 2 RUNS

15.4: WANINDU TO SUNDAR: 1 RUN

15.5: WANINDU TO RIYAN: OUT!

15.6: WANINDU TO RAVI: DOT



IND: 102/5 (15)

14.1: KAMINDU TO RIYAN: DOT

14.2: KAMINDU TO RIYAN: 1 RUN

14.3: KAMINDU TO GILL: FOUR!

14.4: KAMINDU TO GILL: DOT

14.5: KAMINDU TO GILL: 1 RUN

14.6: KAMINDU TO RIYAN: DOT



IND: 96/5 (14)

13.1: WANINDU TO RIYAN: SIX!

13.2: WANINDU TO RIYAN: DOT

13.3: WANINDU TO RIYAN: SIX!

13.4: WANINDU TO RIYAN: 1 RUN

13.5: WANINDU TO GILL: 2 RUNS

13.6: WANINDU TO GILL: DOT



IND: 81/5 (13)

12.1: KAMINDU TO RIYAN: 1 RUN

12.2: KAMINDU TO GILL: FOUR!

12.3: KAMINDU TO GILL: DOT

12.4: KAMINDU TO GILL: DOT

12.5: KAMINDU TO GILL: 2 RUNS

12.6: KAMINDU TO GILL: DOT



IND: 74/5 (12)

11.1: WANINDU TO GILL: 1 RUN, LEG BYE

11.2: WANINDU TO RIYAN: 1 RUN

11.3: WANINDU TO GILL: 2 RUNS

11.4: WANINDU TO GILL: 1 RUN

11.5: WANINDU TO RIYAN: DOT

11.6: WANINDU TO RIYAN: 1 RUN



IND: 67/5 (11)

10.1: RAMESH TO GILL: DOT

10.2: RAMESH TO GILL: 1 RUN

10.3: RAMESH TO RIYAN: FOUR!

10.4: RAMESH TO RIYAN: 1 RUN

10.5: RAMESH TO GILL: 2 RUNS

10.6: RAMESH TO GILL: 1 RUN



IND: 59/5 (10)

9.1: WANINDU TO RIYAN: 1 RUN

9.2: WANINDU TO GILL: 1 RUN

9.3: WANINDU TO RIYAN: 1 RUN

9.4: WANINDU TO GILL: 1 RUN

9.5: WANINDU TO RIYAN: 1 RUN

9.6: WANINDU TO GILL: 1 RUN



IND: 53/5 (9)

8.1: RAMESH TO DUBE: 1 RUN

8.2: RAMESH TO GILL: 1 RUN

8.3: RAMESH TO DUBE: 2 RUNS

8.4: RAMESH TO DUBE: OUT!

8.5: RAMESH TO RIYAN: WIDE!

8.6: RAMESH TO RIYAN: 1 RUN

8.7: RAMESH TO GILL: WIDE!

8.8: RAMESH TO GILL: 2 RUNS



IND: 44/4 (8)

7.1: ASITHA TO GILL: 1 RUN

7.2: ASITHA TO DUBE: DOT

7.3: ASITHA TO DUBE: 2 RUNS

7.4: ASITHA TO DUBE: 2 RUNS

7.5: ASITHA TO DUBE: 2 RUNS

7.6: ASITHA TO DUBE: WIDE!

7.7: ASITHA TO DUBE: 1 RUN



IND: 35/4 (7)

6.1: CHAMINDU TO GILL: 1 RUN

6.2: CHAMINDU TO DUBE: DOT

6.3: CHAMINDU TO DUBE: 1 RUN

6.4: CHAMINDU TO GILL: 1 RUN

6.5: CHAMINDU TO DUBE: 1DOT

6.6: CHAMINDU TO DUBE: 2 RUNS



IND: 30/4 (6)

5.1: ASITHA TO SURYAKUMAR: DOT

5.2: ASITHA TO SURYAKUMAR: 1 RUN

5.3: ASITHA TO GILL: 1 RUN

5.4: ASITHA TO SURYAKUMAR: OUT!

5.5: ASITHA TO DUBE: DOT

5.6: ASITHA TO DUBE: DOT



IND: 28/3 (5)

4.1: CHAMINDU TO SURYAKUMAR: DOT

4.2: CHAMINDU TO SURYAKUMAR: DOT

4.3: CHAMINDU TO SURYAKUMAR: 1 RUN

4.4: CHAMINDU TO GILL: 2 RUNS

4.5: CHAMINDU TO GILL: FOUR!

4.6: CHAMINDU TO GILL: DOT



IND: 21/3 (4)

3.1: MAHEESH TO RINKU: OUT!

3.2: MAHEESH TO SURYAKUMAR: 1 RUN

3.4: MAHEESH TO GILL: 1 RUN

3.3: MAHEESH TO SURYAKUMAR: FOUR!

3.5: MAHEESH TO SURYAKUMAR: 1 RUN

3.6: MAHEESH TO GILL: DOT