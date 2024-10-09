IND vs SL, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: India need a win, not just any win, but a substantial one that could bolster their Net Run Rate (NRR) before facing the defending champions, Australia, on October 13
Deepti Sharma celebrates the fall of a wicket with Jemimah Rodrigues. Pic/AFP
Key Highlights
- First up, India kicked off their campaign against New Zealand, but fell, losing by 58 runs
- The crux of India’s woes, it seems, is their opening combination
- In the absence of their captain, the middle-order batters are under immense pressure
