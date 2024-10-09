IND vs SL, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: India need a win, not just any win, but a substantial one that could bolster their Net Run Rate (NRR) before facing the defending champions, Australia, on October 13

Deepti Sharma celebrates the fall of a wicket with Jemimah Rodrigues. Pic/AFP

First up, India kicked off their campaign against New Zealand, but fell, losing by 58 runs The crux of India’s woes, it seems, is their opening combination In the absence of their captain, the middle-order batters are under immense pressure

First up, India kicked off their campaign against New Zealand, but fell, losing by 58 runs. But not to worry, every champion has their off days, right? It’s all part of the grand plan to build suspense for the audience.