India vs West Indies, 5th T20I: Indian spinners run rampant in Florida

Spinners Bishnoi (4-16), Kuldeep (3-12), Axar (3-15) shine as visitors beat hosts West Indies by 88 runs to claim fifth T20I in Florida; clinch series 4-1

India left-arm spinner Axar Patel (right) celebrates the dismissal of WI’s Jason Holder with teammate Sanju Samson during the fifth and final T20I at Lauderhill, Florida, on Sunday. Pics/AP, PTI

Rampant India toyed with an outclassed and deflated West Indies in completing an 88-run victory in the final T20 International of a five-match series at the Broward County Stadium in Florida on Sunday. Shreyas Iyer’s 64 at the top of the order in a rejigged Indian batting order led his team’s charge to a total of 188 for seven batting first. The Caribbean players’ noted vulnerability to spin was then exposed by the trio of Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel as they crashed to 100 all out off 15.4 overs to surrender the series 4-1.

Bishnoi leads rout

Bishnoi led the rout with four for 16 while Yadav and Patel claimed three wickets each. It marks the first occasion in T20 Internationals, since the first was played in 2005, that all ten wickets in an innings were taken by spinners.



Kuldeep Yadav and Ravi Bishnoi

India’s utter dominance contrasted sharply with a confused West Indian batting effort which started with former captain Jason Holder being pushed mystifyingly to the top of the order. It ended with an abject capitulation as the last six wickets tumbled for 17 runs. It only served to magnify the excellence of Shimron Hetmyer’s commanding 56 which came off 35 balls and was highlighted by five fours and four sixes.



Patel, whose powerful late-order hitting was also important in both the T20Is and preceding ODI series—which India swept 3-0—took the man of the match award by setting the West Indies immediately on the back foot with the first three wickets.

Patel’s plan

“My plan was to vary my pace and take advantage of the wickets here, which were similar to that the Caribbean in being slow and offering a lot of assistance. It really doesn’t matter how people classify me as a batting or bowling all-rounder, once I contribute,” said Patel after the win.

