IND vs ZIM 3rd T20I highlights: Team India wins the match by 23 runs

Ahead of the IND vs ZIM 3rd T20I Shubman Gill and Co. will look to take a lead in the series

Abhishek Sharma (Pic: File Pic)

The IND vs ZIM 3rd T20I is underway at the Harare Sports Club. The five-match T20I series between India and Zimbabwe is levelled at 1-1 after the Blues secured a solid 100-run win in the second match.

Abhishek Sharma was the star performer of the second T20I as the explosive left-hander delivered a stunning century against Zimbabwe. Also, Ruturaj Gaikwad played a crucial role in the second T20I by playing an unbeaten knock of 77 runs, followed by Rinku Singh with an unbeaten 48.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ahead of the IND vs ZIM 3rd T20I Shubman Gill and Co. will look to take a lead in the series.

Also Read: IND vs ZIM 3rd T20I: Team India eye series lead against Zimbabwe

IND vs ZIM 3rd T20I live updates: Full Squads

India's Squad: Shubman Gill (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhishek Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Khaleel Ahmed, Tushar Deshpande.

Zimbabwe Squad: Sikandar Raza (captain), Akram Faraz, Bennett Brian, Campbell Johnathan, Chatara Tendai, Jongwe Luke, Kaia Innocent, Madande Clive, Madhevere Wessly, Marumani Tadiwanashe, Masakadza Wellington, Mavuta Brandon, Muzarabani Blessing, Myers Dion, Naqvi Antum, Ngarava Richard, Shumba Milton.

IND vs ZIM 3rd T20I live updates: Probable XI

India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill (capt), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube, Sanju Samson (wk), Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar.

Zimbabwe: Innocent Kaia, Wessly Madhevere, Brian Bennett, Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza (capt), Johnathan Campbell, Clive Madande (wk), Wellington Masakadza, Luke Jongwe/Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Tendai Chatara.

IND vs ZIM 3rd T20I live updates: Confirmed XI

India's Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson(w), Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Khaleel Ahmed.

Zimbabwe Squad: Sikandar Raza (captain), Bennett Brian, Campbell Johnathan, Chatara Tendai, Madande Clive, Madhevere Wessly, Marumani Tadiwanashe, Masakadza Wellington, Muzarabani Blessing, Myers Dion, Ngarava Richard.

IND vs ZIM 3rd T20I live updates: Toss Update

India captain Shubman Gill won the toss and elected to bat first against Zimbabwe.



IND vs ZIM 3rd T20I live updates:



ZIM: 159/6 (20)

19.1: AVESH TO MASAKADZA: 2 RUNS

19.2: AVESH TO MASAKADZA: SIX!

19.3: AVESH TO MASAKADZA: 1 RUN

19.4: AVESH TO MYERS: FOUR!

19.5: AVESH TO MYERS: FOUR!

19.6: AVESH TO MYERS: 1 RUN. LEG BYES



ZIM: 141/6 (19)

18.1: RAVI TO MYERS: 2 RUNS

18.2: RAVI TO MYERS: 1 RUN

18.3: RAVI TO MASAKADZA: FOUR!

18.4: RAVI TO MASAKADZA: 1 RUN

18.5: RAVI TO MYERS: SIX!

18.6: RAVI TO MYERS: 2 RUNS



ZIM: 125/6 (18)

17.1: AVESH TO MASAKADZA: 1 RUN

17.2: AVESH TO MYERS: 1 RUN

17.3: AVESH TO MASAKADZA: DOT

17.4: AVESH TO MASAKADZA: 1 RUN

17.5: AVESH TO MYERS: 2 RUNS

17.6:AVESH TO MYERS: 1 RUN



ZIM: 119/6 (17)

16.1: SUNDAR TO MYERS: 1 RUN

16.2: SUNDAR TO CLIVE: WIDE!

16.3: SUNDAR TO CLIVE: 2 RUNS

16.4: SUNDAR TO CLIVE: OUT! RINKU TAKES THE SECOND CATCH OF THE MATCH.

16.5: SUNDAR TO MASAKADZA: 1 RUN

16.6: SUNDAR TO MYERS: 1 RUN

16.7: SUNDAR TO MASAKADZA: 1 RUN



ZIM: 112/5 (16)

15.1: KHALEEL TO CLIVE: 1 RUN. BYES!

15.2: KHALEEL TO MYERS: DOT

15.3: KHALEEL TO MYERS: DOT

15.4: KHALEEL TO MYERS: DOT

15.5: KHALEEL TO MYERS: DOT

15.6: KHALEEL TO MYERS: 1 RUN



ZIM: 110/5 (15)

14.1: DUBE TO MYERS: 1 RUN

14.2: DUBE TO CLIVE: SIX!

14.3: DUBE TO CLIVE: SIX!

14.4: DUBE TO CLIVE: 1 RUN

14.5: DUBE TO MYERS: 1 RUN

14.6: DUBE TO CLIVE: 1 RUN



ZIM: 94/5 (14)

13.1: RAVI TO CLIVE: 1 RUN

13.2: RAVI TO MYERS: DOT

13.3: RAVI TO MYERS: FOUR!

13.4: RAVI TO MYERS: 2 RUNS

13.5: RAVI TO MYERS: DOT

13.6: RAVI TO MYERS: 1 RUN



ZIM: 86/5 (13)

12.1: DUBE TO CLIVE: 1 RUN

12.2: DUBE TO MYERS: 1 RUN

12.3: DUBE TO CLIVE: DOT

12.4: DUBE TO CLIVE: FOUR!

12.5: DUBE TO CLIVE: 1 RUN

12.6: DUBE TO MYERS: FOUR!



ZIM: 75/5 (12)

11.1: ABHISHEK TO MYERS: FOUR!

11.2: ABHISHEK TO MYERS: 1 RUN

11.3: ABHISHEK TO CLIVE: 2 RUNS

11.4: ABHISHEK TO CLIVE: 1 RUN

11.5: ABHISHEK TO MAYERS: FOUR!

11.6: ABHISHEK TO MYERS: DOT



ZIM: 63/5 (11)

10.1: SUNDAR TO MYERS: DOT

10.2: SUNDAR TO MYERS: 1 RUN

10.3: SUNDAR TO CLIVE: DOT

10.4: SUNDAR TO CLIVE: 1 RUN

10.5: SUNDAR TO MYERS: DOT

10.6: SUNDAR TO CLIVE: 1 RUN



ZIM: 60/5 (10)

9.1: ABHISHEK TO CLIVE: 1 RUN

9.2: ABHISHEK TO MYERS: DOT

9.3: ABHISHEK TO MYERS: FOUR! STRAIGHT LIKE AN ARROW.

9.4: ABHISHEK TO MYERS: 1 RUN

9.5: ABHISHEK TO CLIVE: FOUR!

9.6: ABHISHEK TO CLIVE: DOT



ZIM: 49/5 (9)

8.1: SUNDAR TO MYERS: 1 RUN

8.2: SUNDAR TO CLIVE: DOT

8.3: SUNDAR TO CLIVE: DOT

8.4: SUNDAR TO CLIVE: 1 RUN

8.5: SUNDAR TO MYERS: 1 RUN

8.6: SUNDAR TO CLIVE: DOT



ZIM: 46/5 (8)

7.1: RAVI TO MYERS: 1 RUN

7.2: RAVI TO CLIVE: 2 RUNS

7.3: RAVI TO CLIVE: 2 RUNS

7.4: RAVI TO CLIVE: 1 RUN

7.5: RAVI TO MYERS: 1 RUN

7.6: RAVI TO CLIVE: DOT



ZIM: 39/5 (7)

6.1: SUNDAR TO RAZA: DOT

6.2: SUNDAR TO RAZA: OUT! RINKU SINGH IS THE MAN TO TAKE THE CATCH.

6.3: SUNDAR TO CAMPBELL: 1 RUN

6.4: SUNDAR TO MYERS: DOT

6.5: SUNDAR TO MYERS: 1 RUN

6.6: SUNDAR TO CAMPBELL: OUT! CAUGHT IN THE SLIPS AND ITS RIYAN PARAG.



ZIM: 37/3 (6)

5.1: RAVI TO MYERS: DOT

5.2: RAVI TO MYERS: 1 RUN

5.3: RAVI TO RAZA: FOUR!

5.4: RAVI TO RAZA: DOT

5.5: RAVI TO RAZA: DOT

5.6: RAVI TO RAZA: 1 RUN



ZIM: 31/3 (5)

4.1: KHALEEL TO MYERS: 1 RUN

4.2: KHALEEL TO RAZA: DOT

4.3: KHALEEL TO RAZA: DOT

4.4: KHALEEL TO RAZA: DOT

4.5: KHALEEL TO RAZA: DOT

4.6: KHALEEL TO RAZA: DOT



ZIM: 30/3 (4)

3.1: AVESH TO BRIAN: OUT!

3.2: AVESH TO RAZA: 2 RUNS

3.3: AVESH TO RAZA: DOT

3.4: AVESH TO RAZA: DOT

3.5: AVESH TO RAZA: WIDE!

3.6: AVESH TO RAZA: FOUR!

3.7: AVESH TO RAZA: FOUR!



ZIM: 19/2 (3)

2.1: KHALEEL TO MARUMANI: DOT

2.2: KHALEEL TO MARUMANI: FOUR!

2.4: KHALEEL TO MARUMANI: DOT

2.3: KHALEEL TO MARUMANI: OUT! SHIVAM DUBE TAKES A SIMPLE CATCH TO MAKE TADIWANASHE MARUMANI RETURN TO THE PAVILION.

2.5: KHALEEL TO MYERS: DOT

2.6: KHALEEL TO MYERS: DOT



ZIM: 15/1 (2)

1.1: AVESH TO WESSLY: OUT! ABHISHEK SHARMA TAKES THE CATCH TO DISMISS HIM.

1.2: AVESH TO BRIAN: 1 RUN

1.3: AVESH TO MARUMANI: 1 RUN

1.4: AVESH TO BRIAN: DOT

1.5: AVESH TO BRIAN: DOT

1.6: AVESH TO BRIAN: FOUR!



ZIM: 9/0 (1)

0.1: KHALEEL TO WESSLY:1 RUN

0.2: KHALEEL TO MARUMANI: DOT

0.3: KHALEEL TO MARUMANI: FOUR!

0.4: KHALEEL TO MARUMANI: DOT

0.5: KHALEEL TO MARUMANI: DOT

0.6: KHALEEL TO MARUMANI: FOUR!



IND: 182/4 (20)

19.1: BLESSING TO SANJU: 1 RUN

19.2: BLESSING TO GAIKWAD: 1 RUN

19.3: BLESSING TO SANJU: WIDE+1 RUN

19.4: BLESSING TO GAIKWAD: 2 RUNS

19.5: BLESSING TO GAIKWAD: OUT! WESSLY MADHEVERE TAKES THE CATCH TO DISMISS RUTURAJ GAIKWAD (49).

19.6: BLESSING TO RINKU: 1 RUN

19.7: BLESSING TO SANJU: FOUR!



IND: 171/3 (19)

18.1: RICHARD TO SANJU: FOUR!

18.2: RICHARD TO SANJU: 2 RUNS

18.3: RICHARD TO SANJU: DOT

18.4: RICHARD TO SANJU: 1 RUN

18.5: RICHARD TO GAIKWAD: SIX!

18.6: RICHARD TO GAIKWAD: FOUR!



IND: 154/3 (18)

17.1: BLESSING TO GAIKWAD: 1 RUN

17.2: BLESSING TO GILL: 2 RUNS

17.3: BLESSING TO GILL: 1 RUN

17.4: BLESSING TO GAIKWAD: 1 RUN

17.5: BLESSING TO GILL: OUT!

17.6: BLESSING TO SANJU: 1 RUN



IND: 148/2 (17)

16.1: RAZA TO GILL: FOUR!

16.2: RAZA TO GILL: SIX!

16.3: RAZA TO GILL: 1 RUN

16.4: RAZA TO GAIKWAD: SIX

16.5: RAZA TO GAIKWAD: DOT

16.6: RAZA TO GAIKWAD: 1 RUN



IND: 130/2 (16)

15.1: RICHARD TO GILL: DOT

15.2: RICHARD TO GILL: 1 RUN

15.3: RICHARD TO GAIKWAD: DOT

15.4: RICHARD TO GAIKWAD: DOT

15.5: RICHARD TO GAIKWAD: 1 RUN

15.6: RICHARD TO GILL: 1 RUN



IND: 127/2 (15)

14.1: MASAKADZA TO GILL: 1 RUN

14.2: MASAKADZA TO GAIKWAD: FOUR!

14.3: MASAKADZA TO GAIKWAD: 1 RUN

14.4: MASAKADZA TO GILL: 1 RUN

14.5: MASAKADZA TO GAIKWAD: DOT

14.6: MASAKADZA TO GAIKWAD: 2 RUNS



IND: 118/2 (14)

13.1: CHATARA TO GAIKWAD: FOUR!

13.2: CHATARA TO GAIKWAD: 1 RUN

13.3: CHATARA TO GILL: FOUR!

13.4: CHATARA TO GILL: DOT

13.5: CHATARA TO GILL: 1 RUN

13.6: CHATARA TO GAIKWAD: DOT



IND: 108/2 (13)

12.1: WESSLY TO GAIKWAD: 1 RUN

12.2: WESSLY TO GILL: SIX!

12.3: WESSLY TO GILL: 1 RUN

12.4: WESSLY TO GAIKWAD: SIX!

12.5: WESSLY TO GAIKWAD: FOUR!

12.6: WESSLY TO GAIKWAD: 1 RUN



IND: 89/2 (12)

11.1: MASAKADZA TO GILL: 1 RUN

11.2: MASAKADZA TO GAIKWAD: DOT

11.3: MASAKADZA TO GAIKWAD: 1 RUN

11.4: MASAKADZA TO GILL: FOUR!

11.5: MASAKADZA TO GILL: DOT

11.6: MASAKADZA TO GILL: DOT



IND: 83/2 (11)

10.1: RAZA TO ABHISHEK: DOT

10.2: RAZA TO ABHISHEK: DOT

10.3: RAZA TO ABHISHEK: OUT! TADIWANASHE MARUMANI TAKES THE CATCH.

10.4: RAZA TO GAIKWAD: 1 RUN

10.5: RAZA TO GILL: 1 RUN

10.6: RAZA TO GAIKWAD: DOT



IND: 80/1 (10)

9.1: MASAKADZA TO ABHISHEK: 2 RUNS

9.2: MASAKADZA TO ABHISHEK: 1 RUN

9.3: MASAKADZA TO GILL: 1 RUN

9.4: MASAKADZA TO ABHISHEK: 1 RUN

9.5: MASAKADZA TO GILL: 1 RUN

9.6: MASAKADZA TO ABHISHEK: FOUR!



IND: 70/1 (9)

8.1: RAZA TO JAISWAL: OUT! BRIAN BENNETT TAKES THE CATCH.

8.2: RAZA TO ABHISHEK: DOT

8.3: RAZA TO ABHISHEK: 1 RUN

8.4: RAZA TO GILL: DOT

8.5: RAZA TO GILL: 1 RUN

8.6: RAZA TO ABHISHEK: 1 RUN



IND: 67/0 (8)

7.1: CHATARA TO GILL: DOT

7.2: CHATARA TO GILL: 1 RUN

7.3: CHATARA TO JAISWAL: FOUR!

7.4: CHATARA TO JAISWAL: DOT

7.5: CHATARA TO JAISWAL: 2 RUNS

7.6: CHATARA TO JAISWAL: 1 RUN



IND: 59/0 (7)

6.1: Raza to Jaiswal: DOT

6.2: Raza to Jaiswal: DOT

6.3: Raza to Jaiswal: 1 run

6.4: Raza to Gill: 1 run

6.5: Raza to Jaiswal: 1 run

6.6: Raza to Gill: 1 run



IND: 55/0 (6)

5.1: Muzarabani to Jaiswal: DOT

5.2: Muzarabani to Jaiswal: DOT

5.3: Muzarabani to Jaiswal: DOT

5.4: Muzarabani to Jaiswal: DOT

5.5: Muzarabani to Jaiswal: 1 run

5.6: Muzarabani to Gill: DOT



IND: 54/0 (5)

4.1: Richard to Jaiswal: 1 run

4.2: Richard to Gill: DOT

4.3: Richard to Gill: DOT

4.4: Richard to Gill: DOT

4.5: Richard to Gill: FOUR!

4.6: Richard to Gill: DOT



IND: 49/0 (4)

3.1: Muzarabani to Gill: DOT

3.2: Muzarabani to Gill: DOT

3.3: Muzarabani to Gill: FOUR!

3.4: Muzarabani to Gill: DOT

3.5: Muzarabani to Gill: FOUR!

3.6: Muzarabani to Gill: DOT



IND: 41/0 (3)

2.1: Chatara to Jaiswal: 1 run

2.2: Chatara to Gill: 1 run

2.3: Chatara to Jaiswal: DOT

2.4: Chatara to Jaiswal: DOT

2.5: Chatara to Jaiswal: FOUR!

2.6: Chatara to Jaiswal: FOUR!



IND: 29/0 (2)

1.1: Richard to Gill: DOT

1.2: Richard to Gill: FOUR! Shubman Gill plays it on the leg side and gets a four.

1.3: Richard to Gill: DOT

1.4: Richard to Gill: DOT

1.5: Richard to Gill: SIX! A glorious pull shot from captain Gill and it clears the boundary line.

1.6: Richard to Gill: FOUR!



IND: 15/0 (1)

0.1: Brian to Jaiswal: DOT

0.2: Brian to Jaiswal: DOT

0.3: Brian to Jaiswal: FOUR! Yashasvi Jaiswal pulls it in the fine leg area and it hits the boundary rope.

0.4: Brian to Jaiswal: DOT

0.5: Brian to Jaiswal: FOUR! No ball.

0.6: Brian to Jaiswal: SIX!

0.7: Brian to Jaiswal: DOT