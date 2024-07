The IND vs ZIM 5th T20I is underway at the Harare Sports Club. Sikandar Raza and the side will look to end the series on a winning note as they have won just one T20I

Team India (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article IND vs ZIM 5th T20I live updates: India reach 105 runs after 14 overs x 00:00

Team India under Shubman Gill's captaincy has already sealed the five-match T20I series by 3-1 against Zimbabwe. The IND vs ZIM 5th T20I is underway at the Harare Sports Club.

Sikandar Raza and the side will look to end the series on a winning note as they have won just one T20I.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: IND vs ZIM 5th T20I: Team India look to end series on a winning note

IND vs ZIM 5th T20I live updates: Full Squads

India Squad: Shubman Gill (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhishek Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Khaleel Ahmed, Tushar Deshpande.

Zimbabwe Squad: Sikandar Raza (captain), Akram Faraz, Bennett Brian, Campbell Johnathan, Chatara Tendai, Jongwe Luke, Kaia Innocent, Madande Clive, Madhevere Wessly, Marumani Tadiwanashe, Masakadza Wellington, Mavuta Brandon, Muzarabani Blessing, Myers Dion, Naqvi Antum, Ngarava Richard, Shumba Milton.

IND vs ZIM 5th T20I live updates: Dream 11 Playing XI

India Squad: Shubman Gill (c), Sanju Samson (wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhishek Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Tushar Deshpande, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel.

Zimbabwe Squad: Sikandar Raza (c), Clive Madande (wk), Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Brian Bennett , Dion Myers, Johnathan Campbell, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Tendai Chatara, Luke Jongwe, Brandon Mavuta, Innocent Kaia, Faraz Akram, Antum Naqvi.

IND vs ZIM 5th T20I live updates: Confirmed Playing XI

India's Squad: Shubman Gill (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mukesh Kumar, Riyan Parag, Tushar Deshpande.

Zimbabwe Squad: Sikandar Raza (captain), Akram Faraz, Bennett Brian, Campbell Johnathan, Madande Clive, Madhevere Wessly, Marumani Tadiwanashe, Mavuta Brandon, Muzarabani Blessing, Myers Dion, Ngarava Richard.

IND vs ZIM 5th T20I live updates: Toss updates

Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza won the toss and elected to bat/bowl first against India.

IND vs ZIM 5th T20I live updates:



IND: 105/3 (14)

13.1: BLESSING TO SANJU: 1 RUN

13.2: BLESSING TO RIYAN: DOT

13.3: BLESSING TO RIYAN: DOT

13.4: BLESSING TO RIYAN: 1 RUN

13.5: BLESSING TO SANJU: 1 RUN

13.6: BLESSING TO RIYAN: 1 RUN



IND: 101/3 (13)

12.1: AKRAM TO RIYAN: 1 RUN

12.2: AKRAM TO SANJU: 1 RUN

12.3: AKRAM TO RIYAN: 1 RUN

12.4: AKRAM TO SANJU: 2 RUNS

12.5: AKRAM TO SANJU: 1 RUN

12.6: AKRAM TO RIYAN: DOT



IND: 95/3 (12)

11.1: MAVUTA TO SANJU: DOT

11.2: MAVUTA TO SANJU: DOT

11.3: MAVUTA TO SANJU: WIDE!

11.4: MAVUTA TO SANJU: SIX!

11.5: MAVUTA TO SANJU: SIX! OVER THE COVERS AND SIX RUNS.

11.6: MAVUTA TO SANJU: 1 RUN

11.7: MAVUTA TO RIYAN: 1 RUN



IND: 80/3 (11)

10.1: RAZA TO SANJU: 1 RUN

10.2: RAZA TO RIYAN: 2 RUNS

10.3: RAZA TO RIYAN: DOT

10.4: RAZA TO RIYAN: 1 RUN

10.5: RAZA TO SANJU: DOT

10.6: RAZA TO SANJU: 1 RUN



IND: 75/3 (10)

9.1: MAVUTA TO RIYAN: 1 RUN

9.2: MAVUTA TO SANJU: DOT

9.3: MAVUTA TO SANJU: 1 RUN

9.4: MAVUTA TO RIYAN: SIX! RIYAN PARAG PULLS IT ON THE LEG SIDE.

9.5: MAVUTA TO RIYAN: WIDE

9.6: MAVUTA TO RIYAN: 1 RUN

9.7: MAVUTA TO SANJU: 1 RUN



IND: 64/3 (9)

8.1: RAZA TO SANJU: DOT

8.2: RAZA TO SANJU: SIX! SANJU SAMSON STEPS OUT AND CLEARS THE BOUNDARY LINE.

8.3: RAZA TO SANJU: DOT

8.4: RAZA TO SANJU: 1 RUN

8.5: RAZA TO RIYAN: DOT

8.6: RAZA TO RIIYAN: 1 RUN



IND: 56/3 (8)

7.1: AKRAM TO RIYAN: 1 RUN

7.2: AKRAM TO SANJU: DOT

7.3: AKRAM TO SANJU: DOT

7.4: AKRAM TO SANJU: 2 RUNS

7.5: AKRAM TO SANJU: 2 RUNS

7.6: AKRAM TO SANJU: WIDE!

7.7: AKRAM TO SANJU: 1 RUN



IND: 49/3 (7)

6.1: MAVUTA TO RIYAN: 1 RUN

6.2: MAVUTA TO SANJU: 1 RUN

6.3: MAVUTA TO RIYAN: 1 RUN

6.4: MAVUTA TO SANJU: 1 RUN

6.5: MAVUTA TO RIYAN: 1 RUN

6.6: MAVUTA TO SANJU: DOT



IND: 44/3 (6)

5.1: BLESSING TO SANJU: DOT

5.2: BLESSING TO SANJU: 1 RUN

5.3: BLESSING TO RIYAN: DOT

5.4: BLESSING TO RIYAN: 1 RUN

5.5: BLESSING TO SANJU: 2 RUNS

5.6: BLESSING TO SANJU: DOT



IND: 40/3 (5)

4.1: RICHARD TO GILL: DOT

4.2: RICHARD TO GILL: 2 RUNS

4.3: RICHARD TO GILL: DOT

4.4: RICHARD TO GILL: DOT

4.5: RICHARD TO GILL: DOT

4.6: RICHARD TO GILL: OUT! CAPTAIN SHUBMAN GILL DEPARTS AFTER SCORING 13 RUNS.



IND: 38/2 (4)

3.1: BLESSING TO GILL: 1 RUN

3.2: BLESSING TO SHARMA: FOUR!

3.4: BLESSING TO SHARMA: DOT

3.3: BLESSING TO SHARMA: DOT

3.5: BLESSING TO SHARMA: OUT! ABHISHEK SHARMA NICKS IT INTO THE HANDS OF CLIVE MADANDE.

3.6: BLESSING TO SANJU: DOT



IND: 33/1 (3)

2.1: AKRAM TO SHARMA: SIX!

2.2: AKRAM TO SHARMA: 1 RUN

2.3: AKRAM TO GILL: DOT

2.4: AKRAM TO GILL: FOUR!

2.5: AKRAM TO GILL: FOUR!

2.6: AKRAM TO GILL: 1 RUN



IND: 17/1 (2)

1.1: RICHARD TO GILL: DOT

1.2: RICHARD TO GILL: DOT

1.3: RICHARD TO GILL: 1 RUN

1.4: RICHARD TO SHARMA: DOT

1.5: RICHARD TO SHARMA: DOT

1.6: RICHARD TO SHARMA 1 RUN



IND: 15/1 (1)

0.1: RAZA TO JAISWAL: SIX! NO BALL

0.2: RAZA TO JAISWAL: SIX!

0.3: RAZA TO JAISWAL: DOT

0.4: RAZA TO JAISWAL: DOT

0.5: RAZA TO JAISWAL: OUT!

0.6: RAZA TO SHARMA: 2 RUNS

0.7: RAZA TO SHARMA: DOT