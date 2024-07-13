Deshpande Sr was excited at his Kalyan residence to watch his son bowling in India colours for the first time on television

Tushar Deshpande during his India debut against Zimbabwe in Harare on Saturday. Pic/AP; PTI

Listen to this article "He will do well as he gets that experience": Tushar Deshpande's father on his son's debut x 00:00

Mumbai-based India pacer Tushar Deshpande’s father Uday was delighted with his son’s India debut against Zimbabwe on Saturday.

Father Uday

Though Deshpande conceded 30 runs in his three overs, he made his debut memorable by dismissing Zimbabwe skipper Sikandar Raza (28-ball 46) through his captain Shubman Gill in the fourth T20I at Harare on Saturday.

“I was expecting Tushar to get a chance to play in this match. I am really happy that he has represented India and got a wicket in the very first game. I was really excited to see him bowling at such a big stage,” Deshpande Sr told mid-day on Saturday.



Tushar’s father, who was also a fast bowler and represented his employers, United India Insurance, in Mumbai’s Times Shield tournament for 25 years, reckoned his son’s performance will improve with experience.

“Tushar possesses qualities of a good fast bowler and the more experience he gets, the more mature he will become. International cricket is different, but he will do well as he gets that experience,” remarked Uday.