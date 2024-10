So far, the arch-rivals, India and Pakistan have faced each other in 15 T20Is out of which, Team India has secured 12 victories and the "Green Shirts" have come victorious on just three occasions

Harmanpreet Kaur, Fatima Sana (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article IND-W vs PAK-W live score: Pakistan reach 70 runs after 14 overs x 00:00

The much-anticipated clash of the Women's T20 World Cup 2024, India vs Pakistan is underway at the Dubai International Stadium. The "Women in Blue" will look to bounce back after coming off a 58-run loss in their opening match against New Zealand. Pakistan on the other hand, have started their Women's T20 World Cup 2024 campaign on a positive note as they defeat Sri Lanka in their first match.

ADVERTISEMENT

So far, the arch-rivals, India and Pakistan have faced each other in 15 T20Is out of which, Team India has secured 12 victories and the "Green Shirts" have come victorious on just three occasions.

Also Read: High stakes for Harmanpreet Kaur as India battles Pakistan

IND-W vs PAK-W live score:



PAK: 70/6

13.1: ASHA TO SANA: 1 RUN

13.2: ASHA TO DAR: 2 RUNS

13.3: ASHA TO DAR: 1 RUN

13.4: ASHA TO SANA: FOUR!

13.5: ASHA TO SANA: FOUR!

13.6: ASHA TO SANA: OUT!



PAK: 58/5

12.1: REDDY TO RIAZ: OUT!

12.2: REDDY TO SANA: DOT

12.3: REDDY TO SANA: 1 RUN

12.4: REDDY TO DAR: WIDE

12.5: REDDY TO DAR: 1 RUN

12.6: REDDY TO SANA: 2 RUNS

12.7: REDDY TO SANA: 1 RUN



PAK: 52/4

11.1: ASHA TO RIAZ: DOT

11.2: ASHA TO RIAZ: 1 RUN

11.3: ASHA TO DAR: 1 RUN

11.4: ASHA TO RIAZ: 1 RUN

11.5: ASHA TO DAR: 1 RUN

11.6: ASHA TO RIAZ: 1 RUN



PAK: 47/4

10.1: RENUKA TO DAR: DOT

10.2: RENUKA TO DAR: DOT

10.3: RENUKA TO DAR: DOT

10.4: RENUKA TO DAR: 1 RUN

10.5: RENUKA TO RIAZ: 1 RUN

10.6: RENUKA TO DAR: FOUR!



PAK: 41/4

9.1: PATIL TO MUNEEBA: DOT

9.2: PATIL TO MUNEEBA: DOT

9.3: PATIL TO MUNEEBA: OUT! RICHA GHOSH DOES EXCELLENT GLOVE WORK BEHIND THE STUMPS

9.4: PATIL TO RIAZ: DOT

9.5: PATIL TO RIAZ: DOT

9.6: PATIL TO RIAZ: DOT



PAK: 41/3

8.1: ASHA TO DAR: 2 RUNS

8.2: ASHA TO DAR: DOT

8.3: ASHA TO DAR: 2 RUNS

8.4: ASHA TO DAR: DOT

8.5: ASHA TO DAR: DOT

8.6: ASHA TO DAR: DOT



PAK: 37/3

7.1: DEEPTI TO DAR: DOT

7.2: DEEPTI TO DAR: 1 RUN

7.3: DEEPTI TO MUNEEBA: DOT

7.4: DEEPTI TO MUNEEBA: DOT

7.5: DEEPTI TO MUNEEBA: 1 RUN

7.6: DEEPTI TO DAR: 1 RUN



PAK: 33/3

6.1: REDDY TO OMAIMA: 1 RUN

6.2: REDDY TO MUNEEBA: 1 RUN

6.3: REDDY TO OMAIMA: 1 RUN

6.4: REDDY TO MUNEEBA: 1 RUN

6.5: REDDY TO OMAIMA: OUT! SHAFALI VARMA TAKES AN EASY CATCH TO SHOW OMAIMA SOHAIL THE PATH TO DUGOUT

6.6: REDDY TO DAR: 1 RUN



PAK: 29/2

5.1: PATIL TO MUNEEBA: DOT

5.2: PATIL TO MUNEEBA: 2 RUNS

5.3: PATIL TO MUNEEBA: DOT

5.4: PATIL TO MUNEEBA: 1 RUN

5.5: PATIL TO OMAIMA: DOT

5.6: PATIL TO OMAIMA: 1 RUN



PAK: 25/2

4.1: DEEPTI TO SIDRA: WIDE+2 RUNS

4.2: DEEPTI TO SIDRA: DOT

4.3: DEEPTI TO SIDRA: DOT

4.4: DEEPTI TO SIDRA: DOT

4.5: DEEPTI TO SIDRA: FOUR!

4.6: DEEPTI TO SIDRA: OUT! SIDRA AMEEN MISSES IT AND RETURNS TO THE PAVILION ON THE SCORE OF 8 RUNS

4.7: DEEPTI TO OMAIMA: DOT



PAK: 18/1

3.1: REDDY TO SIDRA: DOT

3.2: REDDY TO SIDRA: DOT

3.4: REDDY TO SIDRA: 1 RUN

3.3: REDDY TO MUNEEBA: DOT

3.5: REDDY TO MUNEEBA: DOT

3.6: REDDY TO MUNEEBA: DOT



PAK: 17/1

2.1: RENUKA TO SIDRA: 1 RUN

2.2: RENUKA TO MUNEEBA: FOUR!

2.3: RENUKA TO MUNEEBA: DOT

2.4: RENUKA TO MUNEEBA: WIDE+2 RUNS

2.5: RENUKA TO MUNEEBA: DOT

2.6: RENUKA TO MUNEEBA: DOT

2.7: RENUKA TO MUNEEBA: FOUR!



PAK: 5/1

1.1: DEEPTI TO MUNEEBA: DOT

1.2: DEEPTI TO MUNEEBA: 1 RUN

1.3: DEEPTI TO SIDRA: 1 RUN

1.4: DEEPTI TO MUNEEBA: DOT

1.5: DEEPTI TO MUNEEBA: 1 RUN

1.6:DEEPTI TO SIDRA: 1 RUN



PAK: 1/1

0.1: RENUKA TO MUNEEBA: DOT

0.2: RENUKA TO MUNEEBA: 1 RUN

0.3: RENUKA TO GULL: DOT

0.4: RENUKA TO GULL: DOT

0.5: RENUKA TO GULL: DOT

0.6: RENUKA TO GULL: OUT! BOWLED HER! GULL FEROZA DEPARTS ON A 4-BALL DUCK



IND-W vs PAK-W live score, Toss update: Pakistan captain Fatima Sana won the toss and has elected to bat first against India.

IND-W vs PAK-W live score, Playing XI:

India-Women Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Asha Sobhana, Shreyanka Patil, Sajana Sajeevan.

Pakistan-Women Squad: Fatima Sana (captain), Aliya Riaz, Gull Feroza, Muneeba Ali (wicket-keeper), Nashra Sundhu, Nida Dar, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Syeda Aroob Shah, Tuba Hassan.

IND-W vs PAK-W live score, Full Squads:

India-Women Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Yastika Bhatia (wk)*, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Dayalan Hemalatha, Asha Sobhana, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil*, Sajana Sajeevan.

Pakistan-Women Squad: Fatima Sana (captain), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Gull Feroza, Iram Javed, Muneeba Ali (wicket-keeper), Nashra Sundhu, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Syeda Aroob Shah, Tasmia Rubab and Tuba Hassan.