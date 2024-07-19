IND W vs PAK W live updates: India reach 6 runs after 1 over

IND W vs PAK W live updates: Earlier, both teams played 14 T20Is against each other in which the "Women in Blue" are leading the streak with 11 wins and Pakistan has won just three matches

Smriti Mandhana (Pic: File Pic)

The Asia Cup 2024 match, IND W vs PAK W is underway at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Sri Lanka. Harmanpreet Kaur will be leading the Indian pack and Smriti Mandhana will be her deputy.

IND W vs PAK W live updates: Head-To-Head T20Is

Earlier, both teams played 14 T20Is against each other in which the "Women in Blue" are leading the streak with 11 wins and Pakistan has won just three matches.

IND W vs PAK W live updates: Full Squads

India Women Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Uma Chetry (wk), Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, S Sajana, Pooja Vastrakar, Shreyanka Patil, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Dayalan Hemalatha, Renuka Thakur Singh, Richa Ghosh, Asha Sobhana.

Pakistan Women Squad: Muneeba Ali (wk), Nida Dar (c), Sidra Ameen, Gull Feroza, Tuba Hassan, Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana, Omaima Sohail, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal, Syeda Aroob Shah, Najiha Alvi, Tasmia Rubab, Iram Javed.

IND W vs PAK W live updates: Predicted XI

India: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Sajeevan Sajana, Deepti Sharma, Shreyanka Patil, Uma Chetry (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy.

Pakistan: Sidra Amin, Omaima Sohail, Iram Javed, Nida Dar (c), Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana, Gull Feroza, Muneeba Ali (wk), Diana Baig, Sadia Iqbal, Nashra Sandhu.

IND W vs PAK W live updates: Toss update

Pakistan captain Nida Dar won the toss and has elected to bat first against India.

IND W vs PAK W live updates:

IND: 6/0 (1)

0.1: SADIA TO VERMA: DOT

0.2: SADIA TO VERMA: DOT

0.3: SADIA TO VERMA: FOUR!

0.4: SADIA TO VERMA: 1 RUN

0.5: SADIA TO SMRITI: DOT

0.6: SADIA TO SMRITI: 1 RUN



PAK: 108/10 (20)

19.1: PATIL TO SADIA: DOT

19.2: PATIL TO SADIA: OUT! SHREYANKA PATIL CLEAN-BOWLED SADIA IQBAL



PAK: 108/9 (19)

18.1: RADHA TO SANA: 1 RUN

18.2: RADHA TO SADIA: 1 RUN

18.3: RADHA TO SANA: DOT

18.4: RADHA TO SANA: SIX!

18.5: RADHA TO SANA: DOT

18.6: RADHA TO SANA: SIX!



PAK: 94/9 (18)

17.1: DEEPTI TO TUBA: OUT! TUBA HASSAN TRIES TO CUT IT BUT GETS CAUGHT BY RADHA YADAV

17.2: DEEPTI TO SYEDA: DOT

17.3: DEEPTI TO SYEDA: 2 RUNS

17.4: DEEPTI TO SYEDA: OUT! A BRILLIANT THROW BY RADHA HELPS SECURE THE WICKET OF SYEDA AROOB SHAH

17.5: DEEPTI TO NASHRA: OUT! NASHRA SANDHU NICKS IT IN THE HANDS OF RICHA GHOSH

17.6: DEEPTI TO SADIA: DOT



PAK: 92/6 (17)

16.1: RADHA TO TUBA: 2 RUNS

16.2: RADHA TO TUBA: DOT

16.3: RADHA TO TUBA: 1 RUN

16.4: RADHA TO SANA: DOT

16.5: RADHA TO SANA: DOT

16.6: RADHA TO SANA: 2 RUNS



PAK: 87/6 (16)

15.1: PATIL TO SANA: 1 RUN

15.2: PATIL TO TUBA: DOT

15.3: PATIL TO TUBA: DOT

15.4: PATIL TO TUBA: FOUR! TUBA HASSAN SMASHES IT OVER THE COVERS

15.5: PATIL TO TUBA: 1 RUN

15.6: PATIL TO SANA: DOT



PAK: 81/6 (15)

14.1: POOJA TO SANA: 1 RUN

14.2: POOJA TO TUBA: 1 RUN

14.3: POOJA TO SANA: WIDE

14.4: POOJA TO SANA: FOUR!

14.5: POOJA TO SANA: 1 RUN

14.6: POOJA TO TUBA: FOUR!

14.7: POOJA TO TUBA: 1 RUNS



PAK: 67/6 (14)

13.1: DEEPTI TO TUBA: 1 RUN

13.2: DEEPTI TO SANA: DOT

13.3: DEEPTI TO SANA: DOT

13.4: DEEPTI TO SANA: 1 RUN, LEG BYES

13.5: DEEPTI TO TUBA: DOT

13.6: DEEPTI TO TUBA: FOUR!



PAK: 61/6 (13)