IND W vs PAK W live updates: India reach 6 runs after 1 over

IND W vs PAK W live updates: Earlier, both teams played 14 T20Is against each other in which the "Women in Blue" are leading the streak with 11 wins and Pakistan has won just three matches
Smriti Mandhana (Pic: File Pic)
The Asia Cup 2024 match, IND W vs PAK W is underway at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Sri Lanka. Harmanpreet Kaur will be leading the Indian pack and Smriti Mandhana will be her deputy.
IND W vs PAK W live updates: Head-To-Head T20Is
ADVERTISEMENT
Earlier, both teams played 14 T20Is against each other in which the "Women in Blue" are leading the streak with 11 wins and Pakistan has won just three matches.
Also Read: Asia Cup 2024, IND W vs PAK W: A new chapter in the rivalry!
IND W vs PAK W live updates: Full Squads
India Women Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Uma Chetry (wk), Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, S Sajana, Pooja Vastrakar, Shreyanka Patil, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Dayalan Hemalatha, Renuka Thakur Singh, Richa Ghosh, Asha Sobhana.
Pakistan Women Squad: Muneeba Ali (wk), Nida Dar (c), Sidra Ameen, Gull Feroza, Tuba Hassan, Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana, Omaima Sohail, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal, Syeda Aroob Shah, Najiha Alvi, Tasmia Rubab, Iram Javed.
IND W vs PAK W live updates: Predicted XI
India: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Sajeevan Sajana, Deepti Sharma, Shreyanka Patil, Uma Chetry (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy.
Pakistan: Sidra Amin, Omaima Sohail, Iram Javed, Nida Dar (c), Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana, Gull Feroza, Muneeba Ali (wk), Diana Baig, Sadia Iqbal, Nashra Sandhu.
IND W vs PAK W live updates: Toss update
Pakistan captain Nida Dar won the toss and has elected to bat first against India.
IND W vs PAK W live updates:
IND: 6/0 (1)
0.1: SADIA TO VERMA: DOT
0.2: SADIA TO VERMA: DOT
0.3: SADIA TO VERMA: FOUR!
0.4: SADIA TO VERMA: 1 RUN
0.5: SADIA TO SMRITI: DOT
0.6: SADIA TO SMRITI: 1 RUN
PAK: 108/10 (20)
19.1: PATIL TO SADIA: DOT
19.2: PATIL TO SADIA: OUT! SHREYANKA PATIL CLEAN-BOWLED SADIA IQBAL
PAK: 108/9 (19)
18.1: RADHA TO SANA: 1 RUN
18.2: RADHA TO SADIA: 1 RUN
18.3: RADHA TO SANA: DOT
18.4: RADHA TO SANA: SIX!
18.5: RADHA TO SANA: DOT
18.6: RADHA TO SANA: SIX!
PAK: 94/9 (18)
17.1: DEEPTI TO TUBA: OUT! TUBA HASSAN TRIES TO CUT IT BUT GETS CAUGHT BY RADHA YADAV
17.2: DEEPTI TO SYEDA: DOT
17.3: DEEPTI TO SYEDA: 2 RUNS
17.4: DEEPTI TO SYEDA: OUT! A BRILLIANT THROW BY RADHA HELPS SECURE THE WICKET OF SYEDA AROOB SHAH
17.5: DEEPTI TO NASHRA: OUT! NASHRA SANDHU NICKS IT IN THE HANDS OF RICHA GHOSH
17.6: DEEPTI TO SADIA: DOT
PAK: 92/6 (17)
16.1: RADHA TO TUBA: 2 RUNS
16.2: RADHA TO TUBA: DOT
16.3: RADHA TO TUBA: 1 RUN
16.4: RADHA TO SANA: DOT
16.5: RADHA TO SANA: DOT
16.6: RADHA TO SANA: 2 RUNS
PAK: 87/6 (16)
15.1: PATIL TO SANA: 1 RUN
15.2: PATIL TO TUBA: DOT
15.3: PATIL TO TUBA: DOT
15.4: PATIL TO TUBA: FOUR! TUBA HASSAN SMASHES IT OVER THE COVERS
15.5: PATIL TO TUBA: 1 RUN
15.6: PATIL TO SANA: DOT
PAK: 81/6 (15)
14.1: POOJA TO SANA: 1 RUN
14.2: POOJA TO TUBA: 1 RUN
14.3: POOJA TO SANA: WIDE
14.4: POOJA TO SANA: FOUR!
14.5: POOJA TO SANA: 1 RUN
14.6: POOJA TO TUBA: FOUR!
14.7: POOJA TO TUBA: 1 RUNS
PAK: 67/6 (14)
13.1: DEEPTI TO TUBA: 1 RUN
13.2: DEEPTI TO SANA: DOT
13.3: DEEPTI TO SANA: DOT
13.4: DEEPTI TO SANA: 1 RUN, LEG BYES
13.5: DEEPTI TO TUBA: DOT
13.6: DEEPTI TO TUBA: FOUR!
PAK: 61/6 (13)