Breaking News
Mumbai: Gym trainer assaults member with mudgar
Mumbai: BMC wakes up after a slab from Andheri flyover collapses
Mumbai: Aanvi was very friendly. We always took her help while planning holidays, influencer's neighbours say
AAI tests instrument landing, radar systems at Navi Mumbai airport
T-Series head Bhushan Kumar's cousin Tishaa Kumar passes away after battling cancer
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > IND W vs PAK W live updates India reach 6 runs after 1 over

IND W vs PAK W live updates: India reach 6 runs after 1 over

Updated on: 19 July,2024 08:40 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

IND W vs PAK W live updates: Earlier, both teams played 14 T20Is against each other in which the "Women in Blue" are leading the streak with 11 wins and Pakistan has won just three matches

IND W vs PAK W live updates: India reach 6 runs after 1 over

Smriti Mandhana (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article
IND W vs PAK W live updates: India reach 6 runs after 1 over
x
00:00

The Asia Cup 2024 match, IND W vs PAK W is underway at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Sri Lanka. Harmanpreet Kaur will be leading the Indian pack and Smriti Mandhana will be her deputy.


IND W vs PAK W live updates: Head-To-Head T20Is


Earlier, both teams played 14 T20Is against each other in which the "Women in Blue" are leading the streak with 11 wins and Pakistan has won just three matches.


Also Read: Asia Cup 2024, IND W vs PAK W: A new chapter in the rivalry!

IND W vs PAK W live updates: Full Squads

India Women Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Uma Chetry (wk), Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, S Sajana, Pooja Vastrakar, Shreyanka Patil, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Dayalan Hemalatha, Renuka Thakur Singh, Richa Ghosh, Asha Sobhana.

Pakistan Women Squad: Muneeba Ali (wk), Nida Dar (c), Sidra Ameen, Gull Feroza, Tuba Hassan, Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana, Omaima Sohail, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal, Syeda Aroob Shah, Najiha Alvi, Tasmia Rubab, Iram Javed.

IND W vs PAK W live updates: Predicted XI

India: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Sajeevan Sajana, Deepti Sharma, Shreyanka Patil, Uma Chetry (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy.

Pakistan: Sidra Amin, Omaima Sohail, Iram Javed, Nida Dar (c), Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana, Gull Feroza, Muneeba Ali (wk), Diana Baig, Sadia Iqbal, Nashra Sandhu.

IND W vs PAK W live updates: Toss update

Pakistan captain Nida Dar won the toss and has elected to bat first against India.

IND W vs PAK W live updates:

IND: 6/0 (1)
0.1: SADIA TO VERMA: DOT
0.2: SADIA TO VERMA: DOT
0.3: SADIA TO VERMA: FOUR!
0.4: SADIA TO VERMA: 1 RUN
0.5: SADIA TO SMRITI: DOT
0.6: SADIA TO SMRITI: 1 RUN

PAK: 108/10 (20)
19.1: PATIL TO SADIA: DOT
19.2: PATIL TO SADIA: OUT! SHREYANKA PATIL CLEAN-BOWLED SADIA IQBAL

PAK: 108/9 (19)
18.1: RADHA TO SANA: 1 RUN
18.2: RADHA TO SADIA: 1 RUN
18.3: RADHA TO SANA: DOT
18.4: RADHA TO SANA: SIX!
18.5: RADHA TO SANA: DOT
18.6: RADHA TO SANA: SIX!

PAK: 94/9 (18)
17.1: DEEPTI TO TUBA: OUT! TUBA HASSAN TRIES TO CUT IT BUT GETS CAUGHT BY RADHA YADAV
17.2: DEEPTI TO SYEDA: DOT
17.3: DEEPTI TO SYEDA: 2 RUNS
17.4: DEEPTI TO SYEDA: OUT! A BRILLIANT THROW BY RADHA HELPS SECURE THE WICKET OF SYEDA AROOB SHAH
17.5: DEEPTI TO NASHRA: OUT! NASHRA SANDHU NICKS IT IN THE HANDS OF RICHA GHOSH
17.6: DEEPTI TO SADIA: DOT

PAK: 92/6 (17)
16.1: RADHA TO TUBA: 2 RUNS
16.2: RADHA TO TUBA: DOT
16.3: RADHA TO TUBA: 1 RUN
16.4: RADHA TO SANA: DOT
16.5: RADHA TO SANA: DOT
16.6: RADHA TO SANA: 2 RUNS

PAK: 87/6 (16)
15.1: PATIL TO SANA: 1 RUN
15.2: PATIL TO TUBA: DOT
15.3: PATIL TO TUBA: DOT
15.4: PATIL TO TUBA: FOUR! TUBA HASSAN SMASHES IT OVER THE COVERS
15.5: PATIL TO TUBA: 1 RUN
15.6: PATIL TO SANA: DOT

PAK: 81/6 (15)
14.1: POOJA TO SANA: 1 RUN
14.2: POOJA TO TUBA: 1 RUN
14.3: POOJA TO SANA: WIDE
14.4: POOJA TO SANA: FOUR!
14.5: POOJA TO SANA: 1 RUN 
14.6: POOJA TO TUBA: FOUR!
14.7: POOJA TO TUBA: 1 RUNS

PAK: 67/6 (14)
13.1: DEEPTI TO TUBA: 1 RUN
13.2: DEEPTI TO SANA: DOT
13.3: DEEPTI TO SANA: DOT
13.4: DEEPTI TO SANA: 1 RUN, LEG BYES
13.5: DEEPTI TO TUBA: DOT 
13.6: DEEPTI TO TUBA: FOUR!

PAK: 61/6 (13)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

India vs Pakistan asia cup sports news cricket news Team India

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK