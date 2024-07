IND W vs UAE W live score: UAE reach 1 runs after 1 over

The Asia Cup 2024 IND W vs UAE W match is underway at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium. Shreyanka Patil has been ruled out following some injury issues

Team India (File Pic)

Team India after securing the first win of the Women's Asia Cup 2024 against Pakistan is all set to lock horns with UAE. The Asia Cup 2024 IND W vs UAE W match is underway at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium. Shreyanka Patil has been ruled out following some injury issues.

IND W vs UAE W live score: Full Squads

India Women Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Uma Chetry (wk), Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, S Sajana, Pooja Vastrakar, Shreyanka Patil, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Dayalan Hemalatha, Renuka Thakur Singh, Richa Ghosh, Asha Sobhana.

United Arab Emirates Squad: Esha Rohit Oza(c), Theertha Satish(w), Rinitha Rajith, Samaira Dharnidharka, Kavisha Egodage, Khushi Sharma, Heena Hotchandani, Vaishnave Mahesh, Rithika Rajith, Lavanya Keny, Indhuja Nandakumar, Mehak Thakur, Emily Thomas, Rishitha Rajith, Suraksha Kotte.

IND W vs UAE W live score: Probable XI

India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Dayalan Hemalatha, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Thakur Singh.

UAE: Esha Rohit Oza (c), Rinitha Rajith, Theertha Satish (wk), Kavisha Egodage, Samaira Dharnidharka, Lavanya Keny, Khushi Sharma, Vaishnave Mahesh, Indhuja Nandakumar, Heena Hotchandani, Rithika Rajith.

IND W vs UAE W live score: Confirmed Playing XI

India Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Tanuja Kanwer, Radha Yadav, Dayalan Hemalatha, Renuka Thakur Singh, Richa Ghosh.

UAE Squad: Esha Rohit Oza(c), Theertha Satish(w), Rinitha Rajith, Samaira Dharnidharka, Kavisha Egodage, Khushi Sharma, Heena Hotchandani, Vaishnave Mahesh, Rithika Rajith, Lavanya Keny, Indhuja Nandakumar.

IND W vs UAE W live score: Toss update

UAE captain Esha Oza has won the toss and elected to bowl first against India. Shreyank Patil has been ruled out and Tanuja Kanwer has been named as her replacement.

IND W vs UAE W live score:



UAE: 1/0 (1)

0.1: RENUKA TO OZA: DOT

0.2: RENUKA TO OZA: DOT

0.3: RENUKA TO OZA: 1 RUN

0.4: RENUKA TO SATISH: DOT

0.5: RENUKA TO SATISH: DOT

0.6: RENUKA TO SATISH: DOT



IND: 201/5 (20)

19.1: HEENA TO GHOSH: OUT! HARMANPREET KAUR LOSES HER WICKET IN THE MISCOMMUNICATION WITH RICHA GHOSH

19.2: HEENA TO GHOSH: FOUR!

19.3: HEENA TO GHOSH: FOUR!

19.4: HEENA TO GHOSH: FOUR!

19.5: HEENA TO GHOSH: FOUR!

19.6: HEENA TO GHOSH: FOUR!



IND: 181/4 (19)

18.1: SAMAIRA TO KAUR: 2 RUNS

18.2: SAMAIRA TO KAUR: DOT

18.3: SAMAIRA TO KAUR: DOT

18.4: SAMAIRA TO KAUR: WIDE!

18.5: SAMAIRA TO KAUR: FOUR!

18.6: SAMAIRA TO KAUR: FOUR!

18.7: SAMAIRA TO KAUR: SIX!



IND: 164/4 (18)

17.1: INDHUJA TO GHOSH: 1 RUN

17.2: INDHUJA TO KAUR: 1 RUN

17.3: INDHUJA TO GHOSH: FOUR!

17.4: INDHUJA TO GHOSH: 1 RUN

17.5: INDHUJA TO KAUR: DOT

17.6: INDHUJA TO KAUR: 1 RUN



IND: 156/4 (17)

16.1: SAMAIRA TO GHOSH: DOT

16.2: SAMAIRA TO GHOSH: 1 RUN

16.3: SAMAIRA TO KAUR: FOUR!

16.4: SAMAIRA TO KAUR: 1 RUN

16.5: SAMAIRA TO GHOSH: DOT

16.6: SAMAIRA TO GHOSH: 1 RUN



IND: 149/4 (16)

15.1: INDHUJA TO KAUR: DOT

15.2: INDHUJA TO KAUR: 1 RUN

15.3: INDHUJA TO GHOSH: DOT

15.4: INDHUJA TO GHOSH: DOT

15.5: INDHUJA TO GHOSH: FOUR!

15.6: INDHUJA TO GHOSH: 1 RUN



IND: 143/4 (15)

14.1: OZA TO GHOSH: FOUR!

14.2: OZA TO GHOSH: FOUR!

14.3: OZA TO GHOSH: FOUR!

14.4: OZA TO GHOSH: 1 RUN

14.5: OZA TO KAUR: 1 RUN

14.6: OZA TO GHOSH: FOUR!



IND: 125/4 (14)

13.1: KAVISHA TO KAUR: 2 RUNS

13.2: KAVISHA TO KAUR: DOT

13.3: KAVISHA TO KAUR: 1 RUN

13.4: KAVISHA TO GHOSH: SIX!

13.5: KAVISHA TO GHOSH: 1 RUN

13.6: KAVISHA TO KAUR: DOT



IND: 115/4 (13)

12.1: OZA TO GHOSH: 1 RUN

12.2: OZA TO KAUR: 1 RUN

12.3: OZA TO GHOSH: FOUR!

12.4: OZA TO GHOSH: 1 RUN

12.5: OZA TO KAUR: DOT

12.6: OZA TO KAUR: 1 RUN



IND: 107/4 (12)

11.1: KAVISHA TO KAUR: 2 RUNS

11.2: KAVISHA TO KAUR: 1 RUN

11.3: KAVISHA TO JEMIMAH: 2 RUNS

11.4: KAVISHA TO JEMIMAH: OUT! RINITHA RAJITH TAKES THE CATCH TO DISMISS JEMIMAH RODRIGUES

11.5: KAVISHA TO GHOSH: DOT

11.6: KAVISHA TO GHOSH: 1 RUN



IND: 101/3 (11)

10.1: MAHESH TO KAUR: FOUR!

10.2: MAHESH TO KAUR: FOUR!

10.3: MAHESH TO KAUR: WIDE!

10.4: MAHESH TO KAUR: DOT

10.5: MAHESH TO KAUR: WIDE!

10.6: MAHESH TO KAUR: WIDE!

10.7: MAHESH TO KAUR: 1 RUN

10.8: MAHESH TO JEMIMAH: 1 RUN

10.9: MAHESH TO KAUR: 1 RUN



IND: 87/3 (10)

9.1: KAVISHA TO JEMIMAH: 1 RUN

9.2: KAVISHA TO KAUR: FOUR!

9.3: KAVISHA TO KAUR: DOT

9.4: KAVISHA TO KAUR: 1 RUN

9.5: KAVISHA TO JEMIMAH: 1 RUN

9.6: KAVISHA TO KAUR: 1 RUN



IND: 79/3 (9)

8.1: MAHESH TO KAUR: 2 RUNS

8.2: MAHESH TO KAUR: DOT

8.3: MAHESH TO KAUR: DOT

8.4: MAHESH TO KAUR: 2 RUNS

8.5: MAHESH TO KAUR: 1 RUN

8.6: MAHESH TO JEMIMAH: 1 RUN



IND: 73/3 (8)

7.1: HEENA TO KAUR: 2 RUNS

7.2: HEENA TO KAUR: DOT

7.3: HEENA TO KAUR: 1 RUN

7.4: HEENA TO JEMIMAH: 1 RUN

7.5: HEENA TO KAUR: FOUR!

7.6: HEENA TO KAUR: 1 RUN



IND: 64/3 (7)

6.1: MAHESH TO KAUR: 1 RUN

6.2: MAHESH TO JEMIMAH: WIDE!

6.3: MAHESH TO JEMIMAH: 1 RUN

6.4: MAHESH TO KAUR: 1 RUN

6.5: MAHESH TO JEMIMAH: 1 RUN

6.6: MAHESH TO KAUR: 1 RUN

6.7: MAHESH TO JEMIMAH: 2 RUNS



IND: 56/3 (6)

5.1: HEENA TO HEMALATHA: OUT!

5.2: HEENA TO JEMIMAH: 2 RUNS

5.3: HEENA TO JEMIMAH: DOT

5.4: HEENA TO JEMIMAH: 1 RUN

5.5: HEENA TO KAUR: DOT

5.6: HEENA TO KAUR: 1 RUN



IND: 52/2 (5)

4.1: SAMAIRA TO VERMA: FOUR!

4.2: SAMAIRA TO VERMA: SIX!

4.3: SAMAIRA TO VERMA: DOT

4.4: SAMAIRA TO VERMA: DOT

4.5: SAMAIRA TO VERMA: 2 RUNS

4.6: SAMAIRA TO VERMA: OUT! SHAFALI VERMA NICKS IT INTO THE HANDS OF THREETHA SATISH



IND: 42/1 (4)

3.1: HEENA TO VERMA: 1 RUN

3.2: HEENA TO HEMALATHA: DOT

3.4: HEENA TO HEMALATHA: 1 RUN

3.3: HEENA TO VERMA: DOT

3.5: HEENA TO VERMA: FOUR!

3.6: HEENA TO VERMA: 1 RUN



IND: 35/1 (3)

2.1: KAVISHA TO SMRITI: DOT

2.2: KAVISHA TO SMRITI: OUT! RINITHA RAJITH TAKES THE CATCH

2.3: KAVISHA TO HEMALATHA: 1 RUN

2.4: KAVISHA TO VERMA: SIX!

2.5: KAVISHA TO VERMA: FOUR!

2.6: KAVISHA TO VERMA: DOT



IND: 23/0 (2)

1.1: KHUSHI TO SMRITI: DOT

1.2: KHUSHI TO SMRITI: DOT

1.3: KHUSHI TO SMRITI: SIX!

1.4: KHUSHI TO SMRITI: FOUR!

1.5: KHUSHI TO SMRITI: 1 RUN

1.6: KHUSHI TO VERMA: FOUR!



IND: 8/0 (1)

0.1: SAMAIRA TO VERMA: 1 RUN

0.2: SAMAIRA TO SMRITI: 1 RUN

0.3: SAMAIRA TO VERMA: 2 RUNS

0.4: SAMAIRA TO VERMA: 2 RUNS

0.5: SAMAIRA TO VERMA: 1 RUN

0.6: SAMAIRA TO SMRITI: 1 RUN