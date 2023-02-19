India 14/1 at lunch on Day 3, need 101 more runs to win 2nd Test against Australia

India were 14 for 1 at lunch on day three, needing 101 more runs to win the second Test against Australia here on Sunday

Indian bowler Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates with teammate Virat Kohli after the wicket of Australian batter Steve Smith.Pic/PTI

India were 14 for 1 at lunch on day three, needing 101 more runs to win the second Test against Australia here on Sunday.

Captain Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara were batting on 12 and 1 respectively at the break.

India bowled Australia out for 113 in their second innings in the morning session.

Also read: Cheteshwar Pujara: My dream is to win WTC Final

Ravindra Jadeja returned with brilliant figures of 7/42 in 12.1 overs while his spin colleague Ravichandran Ashwin took three Australian wickets.

Travis Head top-scored for Australia with 43 off 46 balls as they struggled on a slow and low Kotla track.

Brief Scores:

Australia: 263 and 113 all out in 31.1 overs (Travis Head 43, Marnus Labuschagne 35; Ravindra Jadeja 7/42, Ravichandran Ashwin 3/59) vs India 262 and 14 for 1 in 4 overs.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever