India beat Australia by six wickets in second Test to go 2-0 up in series

Updated on: 19 February,2023 02:15 PM IST  |  New Delhi
India defeated Australia by six wickets in the second Test to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the four-match series in another three-day finish here on Sunday

Indian batter Virat Kohli and Australian wicket-keeper Alex Carey during the third day of the 2nd test cricket match.Pti/PTI


India defeated Australia by six wickets in the second Test to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the four-match series in another three-day finish here on Sunday.


Set a target of 115 after Australia were bowled out for 113 in their second innings, India completed the chase in 26.4 overs on the third day of the match.
India were 14 for 1 at lunch.



Earlier in the day, Ravindra Jadeja returned with brilliant figures of 7/42 in 12.1 overs while his spin colleague Ravichandran Ashwin took three Australian wickets.


Travis Head top-scored for Australia with 43 off 46 balls even as the others paid the price for some atrocious shot selection on a slow Kotla track.

Brief Scores:

Australia: 263 and 113 all out in 31.1 overs (Travis Head 43, Marnus Labuschagne 35; Ravindra Jadeja 7/42, Ravichandran Ashwin 3/59).

India: 262 and 118 for 6 in 26.4 overs (Rohit Sharma 31, Cheteshwar Pujara 31 not out; Nathan Lyon 2/49).

