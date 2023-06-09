Breaking News
Supriya Sule, Praful Patel to be NCP working presidents, announces Sharad Pawar
Cyclone Biparjoy: Strong winds in Mumbai; Western Railway services hit
Mumbai’s lakes currently hold 10.33 per cent water, says BMC
BJP will make Eknath Shinde-led camp cry for every single seat: MVA
'Very Severe' Cyclone Biparjoy to intensify further, predicts IMD
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > India bundled out for 296 give Australia first innings mammoth lead of 173 runs

India bundled out for 296, give Australia first-innings mammoth lead of 173 runs

Updated on: 09 June,2023 06:41 PM IST  |  London
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

After a 'familiar' top-order collapse on Day 2, India were bundled out for 296 in their first innings, giving Australia a massive lead of 173 runs on the third day of the World Test Championship (WTC) final on Friday

India bundled out for 296, give Australia first-innings mammoth lead of 173 runs

Team India (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article
India bundled out for 296, give Australia first-innings mammoth lead of 173 runs
x
00:00

After a 'familiar' top-order collapse on Day 2, India were bundled out for 296 in their first innings, giving Australia a massive lead of 173 runs on the third day of the World Test Championship (WTC) final on Friday.


For India, comeback man Ajinkya Rahane compiled a neat 89 off 129 balls while Shardul Thakur played a valuable innings of 51 from 109 balls, after Ravindra Jadeja chipped in with a breezy 51-ball 48 on the second day.


Resuming the third day on overnight 151 for five and 318 runs behind Australia's first innings total of 469 all out, India lost KS Bharat early but Rahane and Thakur added 109 runs for the seventh wicket to help their team avoid follow-on at The Oval.


Also Read: How 'vintage' Rahane unleashed mayhem to upset Aussie bowling unit at WTC final

However, India lost the remaining wickets quickly after the lunch break.

Skipper Pat Cummins picked up three wickets for Australia while there were two wickets apiece for Mitchell Starc, Scott Boland and Cameron Green.

Brief scores:

Australia 1st innings: 469 all out in 121.3 overs.

India 1st innings: 296 all out in 69.4 overs (Ajinkya Rahane 89, Shardul Thakur 51, Ravindra Jadeja 48; Pat Cummins 3/83). 

(With PTI inputs)

WTC Final WTC 2023 team india India vs Australia cricket news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK