India ease past Ireland by six wickets in Women's ODI opener

India's Pratika Rawal and Tejal Hasabnis (Pic: @bcciwomen/X)

India defeated Ireland by six wickets in the first women's ODI to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series on Friday.

Opting to bat, Ireland skipper Gaby Lewis struck a fine 92 and shared a 117-run partnership with Leah Paul (59) as the visitors scored 238 for 7.

India opener Pratika Rawal (89) and Tejal Hasabnis ( 53 not out) then scored fifties to help the hosts overhaul the target in 34.3 overs.

Earlier, Lewis scored her runs off 129 deliveries, studded with 15 boundaries, as she almost single-handedly guided Ireland to a fighting total after they were reduced to 56 for 4 in the 14th over.

Spinner Priya Mishra was the most successful India bowler, returning figures of 2/56. Deepti Sharma (1/41) and Titas Sadhu (1/48) took a wicket each.

Brief Scores:

Ireland 238 for 7 in 50 overs (Gaby Lewis 92, Leah Paul 59; Priya Mishra 2/56)

India 241 for 4 in 34.3 overs (Pratika Rawal 89, Tejal Hasabnis 53 not out; Aimee Maguire 3/57)

