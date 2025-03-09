Breaking News
India favourites but only just Ravi Shastri

Updated on: 09 March,2025 07:50 AM IST  |  Dubai
PTI |

The 62-year-old picked four players from the New Zealand squad who could make a difference in the high-stakes final

Ravi Shastri. Pic/AFP

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri has picked India as the favourites in Sunday’s Champions Trophy summit clash against New Zealand but pointed out that the advantage will be miniscule, given that the Black Caps are a formidable side.


“If there’s one team that can beat India, it’s New Zealand,” Shastri said in The ICC Review. 


“So, India start as favourites, but only just,” he said referring to the final, which will be a rematch of the 2000 Champions Trophy title clash, where New Zealand triumphed by four wickets in Nairobi.


The 62-year-old picked four players from the New Zealand squad who could make a difference in the high-stakes final.

He singled out Rachin Ravindra, calling him “immensely talented”, Kane Williamson for his “stability and calmness like a saint,” and captain Mitchell Santner, whom he described as an “intelligent” leader who can influence the game alongside Glenn Phillips, who could be the X-factor for the team.

Shastri also highlighted Virat Kohli’s current form as a potential game-changer, while also acknowledging Williamson’s ability to seize crucial moments.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

