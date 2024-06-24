India flex, Australia worry!

India, no stranger to bitter defeats at the hands of Australia in major ICC tournaments, now harbours hopes of witnessing their formidable rivals exit the competition prematurely

India's captain Rohit Sharma (L) tosses the coin as his Australian counterpart Pat Cummins (R) watches before the start the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup one-day international (ODI) final. Pic/AFP

Rohit Sharma’s men were able to tame varied challenges thrown at them in ongoing World Cup A third consecutive win for India would not only elevate them to the summit of their group Men in Blue now harbours hopes of witnessing their formidable rivals exit the competition

Rohit Sharma’s men were able to tame varied challenges thrown at them in the ongoing World Cup so far, and they will be eager to take the Super Eight stage to its fitting conclusion when they confront their unsettled and pressured rivals on Monday.