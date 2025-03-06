"India have real clarity on how they want to operate in Dubai": Kane Williamson

Following his century in the semi-final, Kane Williamson is high on confidence and is looking forward to the Champions Trophy 2025 final. Both Williamson and Ravindra struck hundreds to fashion New Zealand's emphatic win

Kane Williamson (Pic: File Pic)



New Zealand's premier batsman Kane Williamson feels that Team India has a real clarity on how they are going to execute their plans ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025 final.

He stated that following Team India has played all their Champions Trophy 2025 matches at the same venue.

Kane Williamson did not specifically say that India has an advantage of playing at the same venue.

Earlier, New Zealand had played two matches in Lahore during the tri-series which featured Pakistan and South Africa, too.

"I suppose having played there on a number of occasions; there's real clarity in how they want to operate," said Kane Williamson when asked if India go into the final with an advantage of knowing the conditions.

"A little bit like our opportunity here, having played a number of times at this venue as well and I think that's part and parcel in cricket," he added.

Following his century in the semi-final, Kane Williamson is high on confidence and is looking forward to the Champions Trophy 2025 final.

"It is what it is (India play all games in Dubai). Our focus is the next match, the location of that match, the opposition, they're all factors. Obviously, we played India once there," he said.

"The conditions are different, so it's important that we try and take away some of those positives and be nice and clear in how we're trying to operate come two or three-days' time in the final," he said referring to New Zealand's loss to India in the group stage.

Both Williamson and Ravindra struck hundreds to fashion New Zealand's emphatic win.

Kane Williamson praised Rachin who scored two centuries in three matches of the Champions Trophy 2025.

"It's a final, so it's exciting. If we go back to Rachin, an incredibly special talent. It's always great to bat with him. He goes out and he puts the team first and he plays with that freedom."

"When we were out there batting together, there were moments where there were some good spells and it was a little bit challenging. We tried to feed off each other and keep each other focused on the job," Williamson said.

"He's so gifted, really, really confident, clear in what he's trying to do. We've seen it on so many occasions. In big tournaments where he stood up and shone, and we've seen it here again in this one," added the former New Zealand captain.

The conditions in the UAE have favoured spinners with the slow surface making stroke-making tough. But the fact that New Zealand have played a game in Dubai can only help them in the final, feels Williamson.

"Yeah definitely the conditions are a lot different but you know that's sort of the nature of the beast I think in any tournament that you have, conditions change a little bit throughout. For us, it was nice to have that last match against India. There's some really good bits there," he said.

"India are an outstanding team and playing really well. So, look, it's important we try and take away some learnings from that last game. Park this match, and in a final, anything can happen."

(With PTI Inputs)