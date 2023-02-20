India inching closer to WTC Final qualification

Australia remain atop the standings despite the defeat reducing their percentage tally to 66.67 per cent, while India widened the gap between themselves and third spot, moving to 64.06 per cent

Indian bowler Ravindra Jadeja with teammates after the wicket of Australian batter Matthew Kuhnemann during the third day of the 2nd test cricket match between India and Australia, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi. Pic/PTI

The race to qualification for the ICC World Test Championship Final took another turn on Sunday as India claimed victory over Australia to move a step closer to sealing their place in the June 7 game.

Australia remain atop the standings despite the defeat reducing their percentage tally to 66.67%, while India widened the gap between themselves and third spot, moving to 64.06 per cent.

